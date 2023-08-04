Top 11 stand-up comedy shows to see in the UAE, from Michael McIntyre to Jo Koy

The UAE has become a comedy capital of sorts, with shows by international, regional and local talents having been announced this year.

In addition to big arena shows starring Bill Burr – already sold out – Trevor Noah and Jo Koy, there are plenty of medium-sized and intimate gigs to book, with acclaimed acts from the US, the UK, Egypt, India and the Philippines on the bill.

Here are 11 shows coming our way.

1. Bil 3arabi: August 10 at Hyde Hotel, Dubai

Running since 2020 at different venues in Dubai, the Arabic stand-up comedy series returns with a fresh line-up, including Egypt’s Mohamed Badr and Ali Asmar, and Iranian-American comic Eslam.

Show starts 7.30pm; Dh100; more information is at @bil3arabistudios

2. Joanne McNally: September 2 at The Agenda, Dubai

Irish comedian Joanne McNally. Photo: GME Events

The Irish comic returns to Dubai having sold out a trio of back-to-back gigs in the emirate in January.

McNally is known for her popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she co-hosts with presenter Vogue Williams.

It consistently has more than one million downloads each week. A UK television regular, she has appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and The Big Fat Quiz of Everything.

Show starts 8.30pm, from Dh295;dubai.platinumlist.net

3. Rosie Holt: September 9 at Theatre by QE2, Dubai

Following her appearance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, British comic and actress Rosie Holt comes to Dubai with her new show A Woman's Hour.

Inspired by her viral TikTok and YouTube videos, Holt's stand-up show has her examining the nature of pop culture and celebrity.

Show starts 9pm, from Dh150; dubai.platinumlist.net

4. Funny Filipinos Dubai: September 10 at Radisson Red, Dubai

The show features a trio of performances by Filipino comics Imah Dumagay, Alex Calleja and Andrew Orolfo.

The separate sets include relatable observations about life in the UAE and family stories.

Show starts 7.30pm, from Dh100; dubai.platinumlist.net

5. Kapil Sharma: September 24 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma returns to Coca-Cola Arena for another raucous show.

The television star, known for Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights with Kapil, rose to fame after winning the comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007.

Now a household name in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, his relatable observations have made him hugely popular with family audiences.

Show starts 6.30pm; tickets from Dh98; coca-cola-arena.com

6. Vir Das: September 28 at Dubai Opera

Comedian Vir Das is bringing his Mind Fool Tour to the UAE. Reuters

The Indian comedian and actor is bringing his Mind Fool Tour to the UAE.

This latest world tour comes on the back of his fourth Netflix stand-up special Landing last year. Das was also in the 2022 film The Bubble, directed by Judd Apatow.

Show starts 8pm, from Dh150; dubaiopera.com

7. Trevor Noah: October 3 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

South African comedian Trevor Noah is a regular in the UAE. Getty Images

The comedian, writer and former host of The Daily Show is bringing his Off the Record tour to Dubai.

The Emmy Award winner will use his sharp humour to probe global issues and pop culture absurdities in what guarantees to be a memorable evening.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295; coca-cola-arena.com

8. Andrew Schulz: October 22 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The New York comedian has sold out arenas as part of his US tour.

Known for his gritty, no-holds-barred material, his latest show Infamous has already sold 150,000 tickets.

Schulz also hosts the popular podcasts Flagrant and The Brilliant Idiots, and stars in the comedy mini-series Schulz Saves America on Netflix.

Tickets go on sale on August 4; etihadarena.ae

9. Jo Koy: October 28 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Bringing his world tour to Abu Dhabi, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy will head to the UAE capital in October.

With four Netflix specials and an autobiography under his belt, the comedian and UAE favourite gets his laughs from drawing on material from his family life and growing up in a multicultural household.

Doors open 7.30pm; from Dh180; etihadarena.ae

10. Jim Gaffigan: November 25 at Dubai Opera

The US comic is known for his acerbic observations on everyday life and in 2019, was named in Forbes’s list of highest-earning stand-up comedians.

READ MORE Top 27 concerts and events coming to UAE, from Robbie Williams to Kapil Sharma

The six-time Grammy-nominated comedian also recently released an Amazon Prime Video comedy special, Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist, which received rave reviews.

In 2020, Gaffigan became the first comedian to reach one billion streams on US platform Pandora.

Show starts 8pm, from Dh250; dubaiopera.com

11. Michael McIntyre: January 13 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Comedian Michael McIntyre returns to the UAE in January. Photo: GME Events

The British funnyman will return to Dubai as part of his world tour.

Recognised as one of the UK's biggest-selling comedians, he will also be performing at arenas across the US, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore as part of the tour.

His 2020 Netflix special Showman was one of the most-watched comedy shows on the streaming service that year.

Show starts 8pm; from Dh250; coca-cola-arena.com