Mick Jagger: Ten songs tracking evolution of rock star's solo career as he turns 80

Just because you wrote some of the world’s most revered rock songs as part of an influential band doesn’t mean the same can be done solo.

This is true for singer Mick Jagger who, with his band The Rolling Stones, wrote some enduring classics, but on his own has been patchy at best.

As he turns 80 on Wednesday, here's a look at some of the highs and lows of his solo career.

1. Just Another Night (1985)

With his voice synonymous with The Rolling Stones, Jagger wanted a point of difference for his solo material.

With Just Another Night, the lead single from his debut solo album She's The Boss, Jagger doesn't move away from the bluesy rock of the group but it's delivered with more polish and sophistication.

This is embodied by the assured riffs from guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck, whose controlled approach is the opposite of the ragged playing style of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

2. Lucky in Love (1985)

A moderate US hit upon release, Just Another Night is a sprightly rock number with a little splash of disco.

While commendable to see Jagger stretching creatively, the lack of a memorable hook made the track ultimately unforgettable.

3. Let's Work (1987)

Surely someone could have told Jagger that writing a song in which a multi-millionaire such as himself urges people: "Let's work up ... work our way up" is not a good idea.

What could be worse is the accompanying video in which Jagger chases people down the highway imploring them to dance their way into their nine-to-five jobs.

4. Sweet Thing (1993)

Jagger's third album, Wandering Spirit, is the only one worth owning.

This is due to the keen focus on song-writing as opposed to channelling the musical fads of the time.

Despite Jagger's unconvincing falsetto, Sweet Thing is a good example of the tuneful and lean arrangements underscoring the album. A fine effort.

5. Don’t Tear Me Up (1993)

Another great cut from Wandering Spirit, this emotionally bruising track is home to one of Jagger's best vocal performances.

With gritty guitars and a soaring chorus, Don't Tear Me Up was welcomed by Rolling Stones fans and a new generation of listeners who promptly sent this track to the top of the US charts.

7. God Gave Me Everything (2001)

The problems with this song, from solo album Goddess in the Doorway, are the same plaguing most of Jagger's solo career.

While the production is slick and polished, all the grand emotions contained within the arrangements and lyrics of God Gave Me Everything seem forced and contrived.

With the Rolling Stones, Jagger's appeal lay in his effortlessness – something he's distinctly missing as a solo artist.

8. Old Habits Die Hard (2004)

Perhaps it was the lack of pressure that comes with an official solo release, but Jagger's work on the soundtrack for the Alfie movie remake is among his best.

Old Habits Die Hard is the pick of the bunch with its steady riffs and Jagger's pained vocals, reflecting on the many misses of his love life.

9. Gotta Get a Grip (2017)

As we heard with Let's Work, socio-political songs are not exactly Jagger's forte, but he does a decent job with Gotta Get a Grip.

Released with little fanfare, the stand-alone single is as close as he comes to a protest song in this stomping rebuke of the UK's political class and the maladies – "chaos, crisis, instability" – plaguing the world today.

10. Eazy Sleazy (2021)

Jagger kept his creative juices flowing during Covid-19 with this fun track.

Recorded virtually with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on the drums, this is a feisty and somewhat tongue-in-cheek look at life under Covid-19 social restrictions with lyrics such as, "Trying to write a tune you better hook me up to Zoom," and, "Way too much TV it's lobotomising me."