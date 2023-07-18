Do It Again: Fifa release first official song for Women's World Cup – here's what it means

This year's Fifa Women's World Cup has its own anthem.

Ahead of the opening match on Friday, organisers released an official anthem, Do It Again, in celebration of the tournament. The event runs until August 20 in New Zealand and Australia.

While such works have become a mainstay of men's tournaments, this is the first time the Women's World Cup has received the song treatment, underscoring its growing global appeal.

Here are three things you need to know about Do It Again.

Who are the artists?

With the competition jointly hosted for the first time, it's only right for a promising artist from each country sharing the mic.

Singer-songwriter Benee could be the next big thing since Lorde to come out of New Zealand.

She already established her credentials in her homeland having the prestigious Single of the Year and Best Solo Artist at the New Zealand Music Awards in 2019 and 2020.

With her latest single Bagels released in May and her televised performance of Do It Again as part of Friday’s opening ceremony, Benee could be the name on everyone's lips in the future.

Also hoping to make an impact is Mallrat, the Australian rapper and singer who is also on the track.

With her 2022 debut album Butterfly Blue receiving critical acclaim, her style has been described as an intoxicating mix of the abrasive electro sounds of Grimes and the indie-rock work of Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett.

What is the song about?

Fifa is trying new things with Do It Again.

After decades of finely tuned multicultural pop tracks for its male counterpart, the Women's World Cup official anthem is a refreshing modern piece of pure electro-pop.

While it doesn't have the kind of anthemic chorus that can easily ring out in packed stadiums, it is catchy enough and has the motivational lyrics suited for the moment.

A key passage arrives towards the end, which acts as a metaphor for the growth and global recognition of women's football: "And it took some guts/ And it took some grit/ And it took some time/ But I was never gonna quit."

Is there anything similar I can listen to?

While Do It Again remains the first and only Women’s World Cup anthem, there are plenty of related tunes to get you by during the tournament.

For the 2022 Women's Euro 22 tournament, organisers Uefa released an official Spotify playlist of 85 songs featuring artists from Beyonce (Break My Soul) to Lady Gaga (Born this Way).

Men also chipped into the near five-hour collection with Bon Jovi's It's My Life and Willy William's Trompeta making the list.