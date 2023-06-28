Zayn Malik wipes Instagram feed and teases new music

He's back. More than two years after the release of his third album, Nobody Is Listening, singer Zayn Malik has teased new music, sending fans into a tizzy.

Malik, 30, wiped his Instagram feed on Tuesday and posted a video, which showed him sitting on a motorbike and revving the engine.

A link posted on his social media profiles guides fans to a "pre-save" website where they access the new music when it launches.

Malik's new music is expected to be released "this summer", according to Billboard.

The music magazine quoted Tyler Arnold, the president of Malik's new label Mercury Records, saying that the new material will mark a major departure from the sound that defined his previous hits such as Pillowtalk and I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.

“As soon as Zayn and I met, I knew we had to work together. I was blown away by the new music, but just as impressed by his vision, drive and spirit. We’re honoured he and his team have joined us at Mercury Records. We’ve got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together," Arnold tells Billboard.

The former One Direction member, who carved out his own path as a chart-topping solo artist, was previously signed to RCA Records.

READ MORE Zayn Malik urges British PM to extend free school meals amid cost-of-living crisis

Malik released three solo albums with them: Mind of Mine (2016), Icarus Falls (2018) and Nobody Is Listening (2021).

Mind of Mine, released one year after he parted ways with the record-breaking group One Direction, was his most successful album by far. Malik became the first British male artist to debut at number one in both the UK and US, and also only the third artist in history to debut at number one on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The video for lead single Pillowtalk, which featured his then-girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, reached 1 billion views on YouTube in 2020. Malik and Hadid share a daughter, Khai, who was born in 2020.