Guns N' Roses to perform in Abu Dhabi in June

US rock titans Guns N' Roses are set to return to the UAE with an Abu Dhabi concert in June.

Four and half years since their race day concert at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the group will bring the next phase of their world tour at Etihad Arena on June 1.

Ticket prices will be announced soon and they go on sale on Friday at noon.

With the next leg of their tour taking place predominantly in stadiums across Europe and the US, Etihad Arena's 18,000 capacity will make it one of their most intimate shows of the year.

With no new album to promote, expect a set stacked with hits and the occasional power ballad.

If a look back at their last batch concerts in Australia in December is an insight into the performance, the Abu Dhabi crowd can expect an extensive set averaging nearly 30 songs.

Included were the classics Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City and You Could Be Mine, in addition to the group's famed covers of Live and Let Die by Wings and Bob Dylan's Knockin’ on Heaven's Door.

Fans of guitarist Slash's former group Velvet Revolver should also look forward to a rollicking take of their hit Slither.

Featuring the classic line up of frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slashand bassist Duff McKagan, Guns N’ Roses latest incarnation only began performing together again in 2016 after an acrimonious split in 1993.

Read More Backstreet Boys to play first Abu Dhabi show in May

Following the split, Rose continued to tour under the Guns N' Roses name and released the 2008 album, Chinese Democracy.

Slash teamed up with McKagan to form Velvet Revolver, featuring the late frontman Scott Weiland. The group headlined the Desert Rock Festival in Dubai in 2008.

Slash returned to the UAE in 2013, to perform under his own name and delivered a raucous show at the Dubai Tennis Stadium featuring a surprise guest appearance by American shock-rocker Alice Cooper.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, March 3; visit www.livenation.me