Former Pilipinas Got Talent winner Jovit Baldivino has died aged 29

Filipino musician Jovit Baldivino, who won the first series of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2010, died on Thursday at the age of 29.

The news was confirmed by his parents Hilario and Cristeta Baldivino, and his fiance, Camille Ann Miguel, who said that he died in hospital in Batangas City after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Baldivino was suffering from high blood pressure and had been ordered to rest by doctors, but accepted an invitation to perform at a Christmas event in Batangas City on December 4.

He sang three songs and by the third song, he was seen gasping for breath. He was taken to hospital shortly afterwards were a scan showed a blood clot on his brain, said to be a sign of aneurysm.

Blood was suctioned from his brain and he was in a coma for five days, but died on Thursday.

His fiance posted a series of messages on Facebook after the news was announced. “Miss na miss na po kita, love ko (I miss you so much already, my love),” she said.

Baldivino rose to fame when he won the first season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2010, when he was 19. He released his first studio album, Faithfully, shortly afterwards, and released a further three albums between 2011 to 2015.

In a 2012 interview with The National, he described his rise to fame as “crazy”. "But for me, I have a lot of people around me, family and friends, they love me and make me not change my lifestyle too much," he said.

Baldivino’s last public appearance was on November 28 for a celebrity episode of television game show Family Feud.

