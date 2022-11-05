Lindsay Lohan releases 'Jingle Bell Rock' cover for Netflix film 'Falling for Christmas'

Lindsay Lohan has come full circle with her latest return to the world of music.

The Mean Girls star has released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock to promote Falling for Christmas, her coming festive film on Netflix.

It comes nearly 20 years after the actress starred in the 2004 teen comedy film, for which she sang the holiday hit.

Available for streaming on all music platforms, the single is Lohan’s first new music in more than two years. It debuts a few days before her festive rom-com is due for release on Thursday.

The music video accompanying Lohan's track shows scenes from Falling for Christmas, in which Lohan plays a newly engaged spoiled hotel heiress, Sierra Belmont.

After getting into a skiing accident, she wakes up in a small town with amnesia and meets Jake (played by Glee’s Chord Overstreet), who takes her in for the holidays.

Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake, Olivia Perez as Avy in 'Falling For Christmas'. Photo: Netflix

Netflix has made a name for itself with cheesy Christmas films in recent years, and Lohan's addition looks set to be its 2022 show-stopper. She is also the executive producer on the title, as part of a three-film deal with the platform.

Long-time fans of The Parent Trap actor will recognise her new Christmas hit as a nod to a famous scene in Mean Girls, where Lohan dances on stage in a Santa-themed outfit, alongside Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

Lohan sang 'Jingle Bell Rock' in her 2004 hit film 'Mean Girls'. Photo: IMDB

In the memorable scene, the CD players cuts out and Lohan’s Cady Heron leads the girls, and the rest of her school, in an acoustic version of the track.

Falling For Christmas marks Lohan’s most high-profile acting role since she moved to Dubai.

The star has lived in the emirates since 2014 and is married to Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas. She spoke earlier this month about her love for Middle Eastern food and her ordinary lifestyle, which involves being in bed by 9.30pm.