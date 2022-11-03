Tiesto and Tate McRae release new single with video shot at Atlantis The Royal

Dutch DJ Tiesto and Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae have teamed up for a new single, 10:35, and the music video was shot at Dubai's ultra-luxury resort Atlantis The Royal.

The song, which was released on Thursday, made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and Paramount Times Square Billboards. In the video, the two acts perform in various locations around the Atlantis The Royal, with the Dubai skyline in the background.

"I’m very excited to be partnering with this iconic new property," said Tiesto. "Tate and I wanted to create a song that captured the energy of an experience at Atlantis The Royal, and I’m proud to say the feeling of 10:35 and this property are both infectious. So excited for the world to finally hear it."

In the video, McRae can be seen posing in the lobby, with Droplets in the background, an 11.5-metre-tall metal figure depicting drops of water made from 5.5 tonnes of stainless steel. She also performs in an outdoor pool and with the hotel towering behind her.

"I’m happy to announce I’m doing a partnership with the Atlantis The Royal property in Dubai with Tiesto," said McRae. "It’s always exciting to branch out and work with different brands and artists. The music video is unlike anything I’ve seen before, and the hotel is just unreal."

Reservations now open at Atlantis The Royal

it may not be opening until next year, but you can now make reservations to stay at Atlantis The Royal from March 2023.

The hotel's public reservations opened on Monday, and guests can book stays from March 4. Rooms in the opening month start at Dh4,066 for the first fortnight, going up to Dh4,545 from March 19. In April, rooms cost as much as Dh5,951 per night.

At the time of writing, a minimum of two nights had to be booked between March 4 and October 30, 2023, in order to proceed with a reservation.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the ultra-luxurious waterfront hotel's grand opening will take place in late January, postponed from November.

