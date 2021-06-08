Logan Paul wears $150,000 mint-condition Pokemon card in walkout against Floyd Mayweather

The YouTube star said the card, which is one of three in existence, was his good luck charm

Floyd Mayweather Jr, 44, may have The Money Team (a lifestyle brand he created), but it was Logan Paul, 26, who brought the bling on Sunday.

The YouTube star wore a rare shiny Charizard Pokemon card around his neck like a medallion as he entered the ring for his exhibition fight against Mayweather. Turns out there was more to it than just for show.

It’s actually a first-edition, gem mint 10-graded Charizard card that has significantly increased in value since Paul acquired it for $150,000 last year. The card caught the eye of several spectators after a video was uploaded onto Twitter showing his walk out.

After the fight, Paul explained why he decided to showcase the card ahead of the bout.

"It's a BGS 10 Charizard, first edition Charizard. It's one of three in the world. It is my prized possession. Ever since I got this graded at a 10, the momentum in my life has been crazy. It's my good luck charm," he commented. "This is the card I walked out [with] to the Floyd Mayweather fight. This is a million-dollar card."

Over the past few years, the resale value of Pokemon cards has skyrocketed, meaning it’s very likely the price for the card now would be above the $150,000 Paul originally paid for it.

YouTube personality Logan Paul wears a pendant featuring a rare Charizard Pokemon card as he arrives to fight former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021. Floyd Mayweather predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday night in an eight round exhibition fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Mayweather, who weighed in at 155 lbs with his opponent tipping the scales at 189.5 lbs, produced a typically slick performance much to the delight of a substantial crowd at the home of the Miami Dolphins. / AFP / CHANDAN KHANNA
Logan Paul wears a pendant featuring a rare Charizard Pokemon card as he arrives to fight former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather. AFP

On Sunday, Paul took the former boxing world champion the distance in their eight-round exhibition bout in Miami.

With no ringside judges but knockdowns and knockouts permitted, the only way an unofficial winner could have been declared would have been via stoppage.

Mayweather, who retired undefeated and with world titles in five different weight divisions, was expected to toy with an opponent whose only experience in the ring has come against a fellow social media star.

Read More

Logan Paul, Tonya Harding and Dustin Diamond are some of the celebrities who have entered a boxing ring. Jake Paul and 9 celebrities who have competed in boxing matches

Who is Logan Paul? Everything you need to know about the controversial vlogger

However, Paul used his significant height and weight advantage to hang with Mayweather and even landed a few notable punches. Paul displayed his intent by launching a combination at the end of the first round, although it only found the gloves and arms of Mayweather.

"I had fun. You've got to realise I'm not 21 anymore," Mayweather said post-fight. "He's better than I thought he was. He's a tough, rough competitor. I was surprised by him. He knew how to use his weight and tie me up."

Updated: June 8, 2021 04:25 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi plans to invest a further Dh22 billion over the next five years on culture and creative industries as it seeks to spur economic growth. Courtesy DCT Abu Dhabi. 

Abu Dhabi to invest $6bn in culture and creative industries amid economic diversification

Economy
A Saudi officer stands inside a mosque.  Saudi Arabia set a target to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22% to 30% as part of its Vision 2030 plan to overhaul the economy. Courtesy Saudi Interior Ministry. 

How Saudi Arabia's women are pushing into the workforce and transforming the economy​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Economy
There are a number of destinations where travellers can spend 11 days on holiday as an alternative to completing UK hotel quarantine. Unsplash

What to see and do: 11 'amber' countries to visit instead of UK hotel quarantine

Travel
A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

Europe
A woman in the UAE takes a Covid-19 test. The National

UAE unveils new vaccine and testing protocols for Al Hosn app

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read