Logan Paul wears $150,000 mint-condition Pokemon card in walkout against Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr, 44, may have The Money Team (a lifestyle brand he created), but it was Logan Paul, 26, who brought the bling on Sunday.

The YouTube star wore a rare shiny Charizard Pokemon card around his neck like a medallion as he entered the ring for his exhibition fight against Mayweather. Turns out there was more to it than just for show.

It’s actually a first-edition, gem mint 10-graded Charizard card that has significantly increased in value since Paul acquired it for $150,000 last year. The card caught the eye of several spectators after a video was uploaded onto Twitter showing his walk out.

Logan Paul (+400) tells the announcer "He is ready to Pokemon Go" This can't be real life.#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/NtgUglQB20 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 7, 2021

After the fight, Paul explained why he decided to showcase the card ahead of the bout.

"It's a BGS 10 Charizard, first edition Charizard. It's one of three in the world. It is my prized possession. Ever since I got this graded at a 10, the momentum in my life has been crazy. It's my good luck charm," he commented. "This is the card I walked out [with] to the Floyd Mayweather fight. This is a million-dollar card."

Over the past few years, the resale value of Pokemon cards has skyrocketed, meaning it’s very likely the price for the card now would be above the $150,000 Paul originally paid for it.

On Sunday, Paul took the former boxing world champion the distance in their eight-round exhibition bout in Miami.

With no ringside judges but knockdowns and knockouts permitted, the only way an unofficial winner could have been declared would have been via stoppage.

Mayweather, who retired undefeated and with world titles in five different weight divisions, was expected to toy with an opponent whose only experience in the ring has come against a fellow social media star.

However, Paul used his significant height and weight advantage to hang with Mayweather and even landed a few notable punches. Paul displayed his intent by launching a combination at the end of the first round, although it only found the gloves and arms of Mayweather.

"I had fun. You've got to realise I'm not 21 anymore," Mayweather said post-fight. "He's better than I thought he was. He's a tough, rough competitor. I was surprised by him. He knew how to use his weight and tie me up."