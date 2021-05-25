Timothee Chalamet to play Willy Wonka in musical based on chocolatier's early life

Timothee Chalamet will take on the role of the world’s most famous chocolatier, Willy Wonka, in a musical based on the character’s early life.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 25, was announced as the lead in the upcoming Warner Bros feature entitled Wonka, which the studio says will "focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory".

Paddington director Paul King will direct the film, with the script by Simon Farnaby and Harry Potter's David Heyman as producer. The film is slated for release in March 2023.

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, it is said the film is set to delve into the early life of one of Roald Dahl's most famous characters, exploring the journey that led him to become the candy man. However, Chalamet's representatives have confirmed that the actor will sing and dance in the film.

The film is a prequel to the beloved tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which has been brought to the big screen twice – first, in 1971 starring Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, and again in Tim Burton's 2005 reboot, in which Johnny Depp played the lead.

The story is set to get yet another spin-off, from Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi, who is separately making a pair of animated series for Netflix, one centred on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and another based on the Oompa-Loompas.

Wonka is the latest in a string of high-profile projects for Chalamet, including Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, Adam McKay's Don't Look Up and Luca Guadagnino's Bones & All.

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri