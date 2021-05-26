Sanjay Dutt latest star to receive UAE golden visa

Indian actor Sanjay Dutt is the latest star to be awarded a UAE golden visa.

The Bollywood actor of the popular Munna Bhai film series, who splits his time between the UAE and India, announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, saying he felt "honoured".

“Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @gdrfadubai,” he wrote. “Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support.”

Dutt joins a host of other global stars to be awarded the golden visa, including footballer Ronaldinho and Egyptian rapper and actor Mohamed Ramadan.

The golden visa grants the recipient a 10-year residency in the UAE, and is awarded as a recognition of a person's contribution to a number of categories, including culture and art.

Dutt has been residing in the UAE after receiving treatment for cancer in Dubai last year. The star announced in October that he had overcome the disease.

"The last few weeks were [a] very difficult time for my family and me," he posted on Twitter.

"But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid's birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can – the health and well-being of our family.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all of the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and countless blessings that you have sent my way."

UAE Tour 2020 Stage 1: The Pointe Palm Jumeirah - Dubai Silicon Oasis, 148km

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

