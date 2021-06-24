Harrison Ford injures shoulder on set of new 'Indiana Jones' film, forcing Disney to adjust filming schedule

The actor, 78, will play the famous adventurer for a fifth and the last time

Harrison Ford, centre, and Toby Jones, right, photographed on set during filming of the new 'Indiana Jones' film in Leaderfoot in the Scottish Borders. Shutterstock
Harrison Ford has suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene for the coming Indiana Jones film.

Ford, 78, will play the famous adventurer for a fifth time, in a blockbuster film set to be released next summer.

Disney, which is behind the film, did not disclose the extent of Ford’s injury, but confirmed that the filming schedule would be adjusted over the “coming weeks”.

It is not the first time the actor has been injured on a film set. While shooting Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2014, he was crushed by a hydraulic door on the Millennium Falcon, the ship his character, Han Solo, pilots.

The star has been filming in the UK over the past few weeks, and was pictured out and about in Newcastle, where part of the movie was shot, as well as at Northumberland's Bamburgh Castle and Leaderfoot viaduct, close to the Scottish border.

The yet-to-be titled Indiana Jones film is also set to star former Bond villain Mads Mikkelsen and Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ford has said the film, which is directed by James Mangold and produced by Steven Spielberg, will be his last as the archaeologist and adventurer.

Few details have been released about the film’s plot, but it is set to hit cinemas in July 2022.

It has been 13 years since the release of the last film in the Indiana Jones franchise – with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull out in 2008.

Ford first played Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. This year marks the film's 40th anniversary.

Updated: June 24, 2021 02:33 PM

