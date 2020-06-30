Abu Dhabi's first drive-in cinema to open at Yas Marina Circuit

A drive-in cinema is coming to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

In partnership with Reel Cinemas, the drive-in will screen films three nights a week on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with showtime starting at 8pm. Its first showing will be Mad Max: Fury Road on Thursday, July 9.

On its opening weekend, there will also be a screening of Joker, on Friday, July 10, and Crazy Rich Asians, on Saturday, July 11.

The weekend after, the purpose-built venue will show Gravity, on Thursday, July 16, Ready Player One, on Friday, July 17, and A Star is Born, on Saturday, July 18.

The schedule for subsequent weeks is yet to be released.

It's the latest in a string of drive-in cinemas from movie theatre chains across the UAE that began opening earlier in the year, as the coronavirus pandemic forced cinemas to close.

Reel Cinemas launched its first drive-in experience at The Dubai Mall in late May and another in Dubai Hills Estate last week. They come after Vox Cinemas opened its version at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates, and Urban Entertainment announced its offering, set to open in July, at Sharjah's Madar at Aljada.

This is the first drive-in movie experience to come to the capital.

Amid the pandemic, cinemas in Abu Dhabi have been closed since March, so this will be welcome news for the city's movie fans.

Tickets for the drive-in experience cost Dh160 per car, including a food and drinks package, and will be on sale from Thursday, July 2.

Tickets must be purchased online, as the entire process is designed to be "as contactless as possible".

Some of the drive-in cinema's rules have already been listed on the Yas Marina Circuit website.

There is a limit of up to five people per vehicle if family or up to three if not and the cinema space has capacity for 65 cars.

Upon entry, guests will have their temperatures checked, before being directed to a specific parking spot. Visitors are requested to remain in their vehicles at all times, with the exception of using the toilets.

You'll need to keep your car's air conditioning running throughout the duration of the film in order to keep cool, and the movie's audio will be accessible through a dedicated radio channel that must also be played throughout.

Popcorn, soft drinks, water and chocolate are included in the ticket price as part of your food package, and extra snacks can be ordered from inside your car, by alerting staff to your vehicle using your hazard lights.

You must wear face masks if windows are lowered to speak to event staff, or when leaving the car.

Nearby prayer rooms, along with shower and locker facilities, will not be open.

The entrance to the drive-in cinema will be located at Yas Marina Circuit's East Gate.

Check out Dubai's drive-in cinema:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 AC14 MAY Drive thru The drive-in cinema is making a comeback at Mall Of The Emirates, and a large screen has been assembled in the shopping centre's upper parking lot, on level 3, right underneath Ski Dubai's slope. Patrons take position, switch off their engines and settle in for the film. These photos were all taken on the launch night, on Wednesday, May 13. Reem Mohammed / The National (REEMM)

