Dubai is getting a new film festival in October

A new film festival is launching in Dubai later this year.

Meta Film Fest, to be held between October 27 and 29 at Vox Cinemas, Nakheel Mall, will come with an expansive programme including screenings, red carpet premieres and a glittering awards ceremony.

"Due to its location, the festival guarantees one of the most diversified audiences present at any festival, with the legendary glitz and glamour of Dubai to accompany," reads the official website.

Here is what you need to know about Meta Film Fest.

The Films

Co-organised by the Meta Cinema Forum, one of the largest conferences on the regional music industry, the festival aims to present a diverse slate of content from independent regional and UAE productions to Hollywood blockbusters.

Expect a number of actors and actresses to be on hand with select releases featuring red carpet premieres and after parties.

While all festival films will be shown at Vox Cinema in Nakheel Mall, certain titles will also be screened during the festival in seven countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and Lebanon.

The competition

Titles screened at Meta Film Fest will be in contention for a range of awards handed out during an official ceremony on October 29.

Read More Rushdy Abaza: remembering the prolific actor who played a starring role in Arab cinema

The festival will honour films across seven categories including Best Arabic Feature Film Award, Best International (Any language) Feature Film Award, Best Animation Film, Award Best Documentary Film Award, Best Short Film Award and Best Student/Youth Film Award.

The Film Development Fund category will invite regional directors to submit ideas for a full length feature and documentary. The winning entry from each genre will have its production costs covered and the completed works screened at future Meta Film Fest editions.

Making those decisions will be a jury headed by Emirati filmmaker and poet Nujoom Alghanem.

How to submit your film?

Meta Film Fest is currently accepting film submissions on its website, with a selection committee deciding which titles make the final cut.

Terms and conditions include feature films being up to 120 minutes long, short films capped at 50 minutes and documentaries up to 10 minutes.

All submitted films must have been completed within 12-months of the festival date.

More information is available at metafilmfestival.me

Films screening at Toronto International Film Festival 2022 — in pictures