Ever since the first Indian International Film Academy Awards were held in London in 2000, the annual event has established itself as one of the biggest gatherings of top Bollywood celebrities and their fans.

Held in a different city every year, and usually over several days, the IIFA Awards return to the UAE this weekend, with Abu Dhabi playing host for the first time.

Bollywood star Salman Khan will present, along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul on the gala awards night on Saturday, where the best films and talents of the previous year will be honoured. The evening will also feature performances by stars including Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Preceding Saturday's IIFA Awards will be IIFA Rocks on Friday, a musical and fashion extravaganza to be hosted by director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana. Performers on the night will include musician Devi Sri Prasad, music whizz Tanishk Bagchi and singers Neha Kakkar, Asees Kaur, Ash King, Zahrah S Khan and Dhvani Bhanushali. Punjabi pop star Guru Randhawa and rapper Honey Singh will also present their new collaboration track, Designer.

Performers and stars at the IIFA Awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi - in pictures

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor will perform at the IIFA Awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi, to be held on June 3 and 4 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Photo: IIFA, AFP

The last IIFA Awards were held in Mumbai, the home Bollywood, in 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Dubai hosted the event in 2006, and Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau have also played host.

With Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Yas Island preparing to welcome the awards for the first time, we take a look back at some of the most memorable IIFA moments from over the years.

“I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA family and travelling to some great destinations, but this year I am super-happy that we are headed to one of my personal favourites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi," host Khan, who's been attending the event since 2000, said earlier.

"IIFA is always a memorable time and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence and the UAE’s 50th anniversary Golden Jubilee."

