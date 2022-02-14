'Doctor Strange 2' trailer takeaways: from an X-Men crossover to Wanda's return

Marvel is readying for a return to cinemas with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to come out on May 6. The first official trailer for the film was released during Super Bowl LVI and already has more than 21 million views at the time of writing.

There's plenty to take in from the little more than two-minute trailer which picks up after Spider-Man: No Way Home. In it, Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) seeks help from Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in repairing the multiverse that he split open in the last Marvel film. Here's a look at our key takeaways from the trailer.

X-Men crossover

For years, fans have been waiting for a Marvel Cinematic Universe and X-Men crossover and it looks like they may not have to wait much longer.

In the trailer, Dr Strange is seen standing in front of a group of shadowy figures when a familiar voice can be heard.

Although we never see a face, the voice says: “We should tell him the truth”, and sounds awfully like Patrick Stewart, who played Charles Xavier aka Professor X, in the X-Men franchise.

This has many fans theorising that the crossover between the two popular Marvel franchises will finally begin.

The return of Wanda

Fans who watched the Disney+ series WandaVision, which was released early last year, saw Olsen reprise her role as a grieving Wanda Maximoff. The miniseries took place after the events of Avengers: End Game with a nine-episode arc.

Olsen returns with a big role in Doctor Strange, but could potentially be leaning towards a more villainous side as teased in the trailer.

“You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn’t seem fair,” she says as the Scarlet Witch in the trailer. In one epic moment, Wanda meets herself as she comes face-to-face with the Scarlet Witch.

Who is the young super hero with Doctor Strange?

The film will introduce new young superhero America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez.

In the MCU, she comes from another dimension and her super powers include being able to open multiverse portals so she can travel across universes.

It’s rumoured that she may be one of the Young Avengers which will probably be made up of other young superheroes such as Kid Loki (who was seen in the Disney+ show Loki) and Speed and Wiccan (Tommy and Billy Maximoff from WandaVision).

Who else could we see make an appearance in the film?

As proven with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel has ramped up its phase four. Spider-Man brought joy to many fans by bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the franchise after a spell cast by Dr Strange goes wrong and opens a rip in the multiverse.

While there isn’t confirmation yet, fans are hoping for the film to also feature cameos from past and present MCU stars. Eagle-eyed viewers have spotted some potential clues such as Captain Carter’s (Hayley Atwell) shield in the promotion poster for the film.

There have been rumours that Tom Cruise will appear as Iron Man. This idea comes from how Cruise was attached to star in the first Iron Man film prior to the MCU beginning. However, the film never materialised and Cruise missed his opportunity to play Tony Stark. Other hopeful cameos include Maguire as Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and even Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.