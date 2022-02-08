Oscars 2022 nominees: Abu Dhabi Film Commission praise 'Dune' team

The sci-fi epic Dune, helmed by Denis Villeneuve, has been nominated for 10 Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Cinematography.

The film, which stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac and Zendaya, filmed in the Liwa desert in the summer of 2019. It used the vast open landscape as the setting for the planet Arrakis.

In the film, which is adapted from the book series of the same name by Frank Herbert, the dangerous planet is known for its exclusive supply of Spice, the most essential and valuable commodity in the universe.

Denis Villeneuve in the Liwa desert filming 'Dune'. Photo: Abu Dhabi Film Commission

On hearing the news that the film had been nominated for 10 Academy Awards, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission congratulated the cast and crew behind Dune and wished them luck and success at the Oscar awards, to be held in March.

“Ever since Denis Villeneuve first visited Abu Dhabi looking for a location for the planet Arrakis, it was clear that the emirate’s breath-taking desert landscapes were the perfect backdrop for his adaptation of Dune,” says Hans Fraikin, Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner.

“The scenes shot in the stunning Liwa desert bring to life the adventure, mystery and romance of this legendary sci-fi tale, taking on a unique character that simply couldn’t have been created anywhere else in the world. We always knew that this film would be a spectacular piece of cinematography, and its critical and commercial success have shown it was even more impressive than we imagined.

“Abu Dhabi has played host to a growing slate of fantastic, award-winning films and we are very proud of Dune’s well-deserved nominations for 10 categories including Best Picture. I wish everyone involved the best of luck at the Academy Awards in March.”

In October, after the success of the first film, it was confirmed that a sequel for Dune was in the works. Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich announced that the studio would release Dune: Part Two in October 2023.

The Oscars will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.