‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ to run in cinemas across UAE and Saudi Arabia

Whether you love movies, magic or simply all things Harry Potter, here’s your chance to revisit the wizarding world.

Starting Thursday, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first in the epic eight-part movie series, will hit cinemas across the UAE and Saudi Arabia once again.

The beloved family movie will be back on select screens for a limited time, with tickets currently on sale. Vox Cinemas, Novo Cinemas, Oscar Cinema and Reel Cinemas are some of the outlets participating around the UAE.

Moreover, those who purchase tickets to Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone also stand a chance to be among the first to catch the coming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is set to release on Thursday, April 28, by entering a competition.

The screening has been set to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the first film, which released towards the end of 2001. It’s also in tandem with the launch of Mall of the Emirates’ interactive “Harry Potter – Celebrate Hogwarts” pop-up experience.

Launched earlier this month for the Dubai Shopping Festival, the in-mall experience allows visitors to sit under a talking sorting hat, try their hand at quidditch or check out the Gryffindor common room. It also features interactive exhibits such as the moving labyrinth of Hogwarts and King's Cross' Platform 9¾ with a half-immersed luggage trolley.

It’s all also set to coincide with the retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which was released earlier this month.

The two-hour-long HBO special took fans on an emotional and nostalgic trip down memory lane as it caught up with the main stars of the film, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, as well as other cast members from the films.

This special, along with all eight movies, is currently available on OSN Streaming.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more from the Harry Potter experience at Mall of the Emirates: