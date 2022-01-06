Egyptian actress Maha Abou Ouf dies at 65

Egyptian actress Maha Abou Ouf died on Thursday after her battle with cancer, Egyptian media has reported. She was 65.

Abou Ouf had been transferred to the intensive care unit of a hospital in New Cairo after having contracted pneumonia, according to reports.

Abou Ouf, who's the sister of late actor Ezzat Abou Ouf, began her career in the arts as part of a band that she formed with her brother and sisters.

Called Four M, the group produced songs in the late 1970s to the 1990s. They toured across the Arab world, including Jordan, Syria and Tunisia.

She studied at the American University in Cairo and has more than 40 credits to her name in film and television. Her most recognised work was in the comedy Ragel w Set Setat with Ashraf Abdel Baqi.

Her last acting role was in a series called Hareer Moukhmalie (The Velvet Silk), which also features Egyptian stars Mostafa Fahmy, Dalia Mostafa and Ahmed Wafik. The work is based on the novel of the same name by Amin Jamal. The show is directed by Ahmed Hassan.

Maha Abou Ouf, centre left, alongside the cast of comedy TV series 'Ragel wa Set Setat' in 2010. AFP

Abou Ouf was married to Egyptian musician and actor Omar Khorshid, but he died in a car accident in 1981, the year they married.

Friends of Abou Ouf have taken to social media to mourn the late actress.

Actress and TV host Isaad Younis, who featured Abou Ouf on her show Your Excellency in 2021, wrote: "Goodbye my friend, my love, and those beautiful years ... Days have become heavy in the shadow on those who have left us."

Egyptian singer and actor Tamer Hosny shared an image of the late actress asking fans to send their prayers.