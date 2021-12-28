'The Batman' trailer: what we learned from 'The Bat and The Cat' clip

A new trailer has come out for Matt Reeves's The Batman. The film is a reboot and stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Running just under two-and-a-half minutes, fans are given a new look at Pattinson's Batman as well as more glimpses of Catwoman and the Riddler.

The anticipated film is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 4.

Titled The Bat and The Cat, the trailer has already been viewed almost six million times since being uploaded to YouTube on Monday.

Here are some of our key takeaways from the new clip:

Bruce Wayne is still brooding

The trailer opens up with a woman approaching Bruce Wayne, saying she’s been trying to get in touch but that he's been "unavailable". She says he could be “doing more for this city”, mentioning his family’s history of philanthropy and how, as far as she can tell, he “isn’t doing anything”.

We don't see his response to this, but we do then see various scenes of Batman in action, and plenty of clips of Pattinson's forlorn face in between.

Catwoman lives up to her name

We are given a closer look at Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle, including a scene where Batman comments on the number of cats she has in her home. “I have a thing about strays,” she says.

We’re shown their uneasy alliance that seems to be between fighting and flirting.

The Riddler’s role

While we don’t see much of Paul Dano’s Riddler, with only a few glimpses, we do hear his voice. The trailer reveals that he is intent on bringing down the Wayne family, although it's not exactly clear why.

It also seems to hint that he knows Batman's true identity, as we hear him say "you're really not as smart as I thought you were, Bruce Wayne". However, the context of this exchange is left unknown.

What is Alfred hiding?

Although we don't see much of Alfred Pennyworth in this trailer, there is a part towards the end where Bruce says, “all these years, you lied to me, Alfred”, as the butler shuts his eyes and looks genuinely upset.

One theory floating around is that this could be tied to Bruce's parents and how they amassed their massive fortune. Another has suggested it is tied to the Court of Owls, a secret cabal that controls Gotham City – although there have been no clues to suggest that so far.

In October, the first trailer for the film was unveiled, which showed Pattinson as a vengeful vigilante. It offered a glimpse of a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman.

The Batman has been beset by delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Filming in Britain was halted in September last year after Pattinson reportedly tested positive for coronavirus only days after shooting had resumed following lockdown-imposed production closures.