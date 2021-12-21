Arabic remake of 'Perfect Strangers' to release on Netflix in January

Based on the hit Italian film of 2016, it stars Lebanon's Nadine Labaki and Egypt's Mona Zaki

The National
Dec 21, 2021

Netflix's first Arabic film is set for release in January. Perfect Strangers, based on the 2016 Italian hit Perfetti sconosciuti, will be out on January 20 on the streaming platform.

The film, set in Lebanon, tells the story of seven close friends who get together for dinner and decide to play a game that involves them placing their mobile phones on the table and agreeing to openly share every call, text and voice message as it comes. What starts off as fun and games quickly becomes serious as secrets are revealed.

Read more
Remake of zombie thriller 'Train to Busan' gets a release date

The film brings together Lebanese award-winning filmmaker and actress Nadine Labaki and Egyptian star Mona Zaki for the first time, alongside a number of talented actors including Eyad Nassar, Georges Khabbaz, Adel Karam, Fouad Yammine and Diamand Bou Abboud. The original, which has made history for the most remakes in cinema (18 in total), has been adapted into Arabic by Gabriel Yammine and is directed by Wissam Smayra, making it the latter's debut feature.

The film is produced by Gianluca Chakra, chief executive of Front Row Filmed Entertainment; Mohamed Hefzy, chief executive of Film Clinic; and Mario Haddad Jr, president of distribution at Empire International. Mayada Al Hiraki of Magic Arm Productions is the film's executive producer. However, the film has been picked up by Netflix, as part of a "first look deal signed" with the streaming platform.

Netflix has been behind a number of Arabic Original series, starting with 2019's Jinn that was directed by Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya and Amin Matalqa, and AlRawabi School for Girls directed by Tima Shomali, which was a smash hit when it came out this year. Over the past two years, the streaming platform has also increased its library of Arabic films creating collections to promote award-winning Arabic features and shorts.

Updated: December 21st 2021, 3:10 PM
NetflixStreaming ServicesFilmLebanon
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Arabic remake of 'Perfect Strangers' to release on Netflix in January
An image that illustrates this article Big Bollywood awards ceremony comes to Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and nine other record-breaking box office openings
An image that illustrates this article 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary: trio of wizards reunite in new trailer