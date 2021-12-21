Arabic remake of 'Perfect Strangers' to release on Netflix in January

Netflix's first Arabic film is set for release in January. Perfect Strangers, based on the 2016 Italian hit Perfetti sconosciuti, will be out on January 20 on the streaming platform.

The film, set in Lebanon, tells the story of seven close friends who get together for dinner and decide to play a game that involves them placing their mobile phones on the table and agreeing to openly share every call, text and voice message as it comes. What starts off as fun and games quickly becomes serious as secrets are revealed.

The film brings together Lebanese award-winning filmmaker and actress Nadine Labaki and Egyptian star Mona Zaki for the first time, alongside a number of talented actors including Eyad Nassar, Georges Khabbaz, Adel Karam, Fouad Yammine and Diamand Bou Abboud. The original, which has made history for the most remakes in cinema (18 in total), has been adapted into Arabic by Gabriel Yammine and is directed by Wissam Smayra, making it the latter's debut feature.

The film is produced by Gianluca Chakra, chief executive of Front Row Filmed Entertainment; Mohamed Hefzy, chief executive of Film Clinic; and Mario Haddad Jr, president of distribution at Empire International. Mayada Al Hiraki of Magic Arm Productions is the film's executive producer. However, the film has been picked up by Netflix, as part of a "first look deal signed" with the streaming platform.

Netflix has been behind a number of Arabic Original series, starting with 2019's Jinn that was directed by Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya and Amin Matalqa, and AlRawabi School for Girls directed by Tima Shomali, which was a smash hit when it came out this year. Over the past two years, the streaming platform has also increased its library of Arabic films creating collections to promote award-winning Arabic features and shorts.