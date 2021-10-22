Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Alex Baldwin was responsible for discharging a prop gun that killed a woman on the set of his latest film, Rust.

Officials said that Halyna Hutchins, the movie’s director of photography, was shot and killed on the set in New Mexico, while the film’s director Joel Souza was also injured in the incid

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, while Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Centre, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

A spokesperson for Baldwin has said only that there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Production has been halted.

“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," sheriff spokesperson Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.''

Hutchins was director of photography on the 2020 action film Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello. A 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute, she was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019.

“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event,” International Cinematographers Guild president John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement.

Baldwin posted a photograph from the set on Instagram on Thursday, dressed in a period costume. "Back to in-person at the office. Blimey... it's exhausting," he captioned the picture, which went online several hours before the incident.