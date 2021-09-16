Whitney Houston classic 'The Bodyguard' is getting a Hollywood remake

The romantic thriller is set to be revived 30 years after its release, with a script by an Olivier Award-winning playwright

Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard. Courtesy Warner Bros.

Whitney Houston in 'The Bodyguard', which is set to be remade 30 years after its release. Photo: Warner Bros

Reuters
Sep 16, 2021

The 1992 film, The Bodyguard, that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot.

Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said on Wednesday that a reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development with a script written by American playwright Matthew Lopez.

Lopez is the playwright behind the Olivier Award-winning The Inheritance, a two-part drama set a generation after the 1980s Aids epidemic, that opened on Broadway in 2019.

No details of casting, plot or a potential release date were given, but Warner Bros said that Lawrence Kasdan, the writer and producer of the 1992 film, will co-produce the new version.

Houston made her big-screen debut in The Bodyguard, playing a singer who is protected from an unknown stalker by a former Secret Service agent portrayed by Kevin Costner.

Despite being panned by critics at the time, it went on to become the second-biggest film at the worldwide box office in 1992, grossing more than $400 million, and Houston's rendition of Dolly Parton's ballad I Will Always Love You, which featured in the movie, became a classic.

Read more
Early Oscars 2022 contenders: Shakespeare, remakes and biopics among likely favourites

The film's soundtrack won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, while the featured tracks I Have Nothing and Run to You, performed by Houston, received nominations for Best Original Song Oscars.

Houston died aged 48 in 2012 after a long history of drug addiction.

The Bodyguard joins a string of Hollywood movies to get a recent reboot. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starred in a 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, and new versions of sci-fi classic Dune and musical West Side Story are due to be released later this year.

A musical adaptation of The Bodyguard first opened in London's West End in 2012, with the production embarking on several global tours, including stints in Australia, Canada and South Korea.

Updated: September 16th 2021, 7:42 AM
FilmHollywoodUS
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Whitney Houston classic 'The Bodyguard' is getting a Hollywood remake
Whitney Houston classic 'The Bodyguard' is getting a Hollywood remake
An image that illustrates this article Shah Rukh Khan to Myriam Fares: 26 celebrities with the UAE golden visa
Shah Rukh Khan to Myriam Fares: 26 celebrities with the UAE golden visa
An image that illustrates this article 'The Devil's Drivers': Palestinian smugglers' story premieres at Toronto
'The Devil's Drivers': Palestinian smugglers' story premieres at Toronto
An image that illustrates this article Hundreds of Sylvester Stallone's film souvenirs going up for sale
Hundreds of Sylvester Stallone's film souvenirs going up for sale