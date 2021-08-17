Barbra Streisand says 2018 remake of 'A Star is Born' was the 'wrong idea'

Barbra Streisand has shared her thoughts on the 2018 remake of A Star is Born, saying she feels the film had “the wrong idea”.

Streisand starred in the 1976 version of the film alongside Kris Kristofferson. That was the third remake of the original 1937 film, starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. There was also a 1954 version, with Judy Garland and James Mason.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starred in the 2018 remake of 'A Star is Born'. Getty Images

In an interview with The Sunday Project, Streisand said she thought the initial rumours of a new version of the film starring Beyonce and Will Smith were more interesting than the film that was eventually made, with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the lead roles.

“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyonce, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors ... I thought that was a great idea,” she said.

“So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

Streisand said that while she “thought it was the wrong idea” for the remake, she “can’t argue with success” after it grossed $436 million at the box office.

“I don’t care so much about success as I do originality,” she said.

However, despite her latest comments, Streisand has praised both Cooper and Gaga’s performances.

In 2018, Streisand told Extra: “I loved it. I think it’s wonderful. [Gaga is] wonderful.”

Both Cooper and Gaga praised Streisand during the film’s press tour, saying she gave the two actors her blessing.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Brief scores: Toss: India, opted to field Australia 158-4 (17 ov) Maxwell 46, Lynn 37; Kuldeep 2-24 India 169-7 (17 ov) Dhawan 76, Karthik 30; Zampa 2-22 Result: Australia won by 4 runs by D/L method

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Results Ashraf Ghani 50.64 per cent Abdullah Abdullah 39.52 per cent Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3.85 per cent Rahmatullah Nabil 1.8 per cent

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

