'Beckett': how Netflix's new thriller turns the action hero trope on its head

Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino always dreamt of making a manhunt thriller like Costa Gavras's Missing or John Schlesinger's Marathon Man.

And, encouraged by producer and friend, Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, that dream is now a reality.

Beckett, which premiered under the stars at Switzerland's Locarno Film Festival this month, arrives on Netflix this Friday, bringing together a star-studded cast in a tense, tight drama.

"My mission was to find something original that would be interesting for audiences today and personal to me," Filomarino tells The National.

He first jotted down some ideas in 2015 after the release of his very different debut, Antonia, a biopic about Italian poet Antonia Pozzi, set in high-society 1930s Milan.

"I wanted to know what would happen if the archetypal hero in those films was just an ordinary guy," Filomarino says.

Beckett, which stars John David Washington, Vicky Krieps and Alicia Vikander, follows an American tourist, on holiday in Greece, who becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating car accident.

The titular Beckett, played by Tenet's Washington, has to find a path across the country to the American embassy in Athens, in a bid to clear his name. Along the way, he runs into groups of left-wing and far-right activists battling for the future of Greece amid the tensions of the Grexit talks in 2015.

Quote The idea was to generate a premise for a dramatic character who happens to be in a thriller. The film begins more like a relationship drama. I wanted to fuse these two genres a little bit Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, director

While names and events have been changed – the Golden Dawn group that rose to prominence during Greece's financial crisis of 2009 is called Sunrise in the film, for example – the inspiration is clear.

"Obviously, the plot is completely fictitious," says Filomarino. "I did my best to be truthful and do my research, speaking with locals and interviewing people who inspired specific characters in the film. But while I find it interesting to be inspired by real events, it would be silly, in my opinion, to use real people to create something fictional because then it's confusing."

Filomarino brought Washington, son of action star Denzel, on board, after becoming a fan when watching his performances in 2018's BlacKkKlansman and Monsters and Men.

The US actor admits he "didn't know much about what happened" in Greece in 2015, when elections were held to see if the country would exit the European Union to avoid austerity measures. So, Washington spent time reading up on the situation and talking to people in preparation for the role.

It was the opposite experience for Luxembourg-born actress Krieps, who plays Lena, a left-wing activist travelling from Germany to Greece to help campaign for democratic change. The events engrossed her as they unfolded in 2015.

"For us, it was such a big thing. It was very dramatic," she says. "There were all these people killing themselves in Greece at the time; the pictures were heartbreaking."

John David Washington as Beckett and Alicia Vikander as April in the thriller, released on Netflix on August 13

It will be intriguing to see what Netflix's audience thinks of a thriller that gives as much space to politics as it does to action.

"The voice [of the film] is very unusual for Netflix and that I find interesting," says Filomarino. "As a filmmaker, I thrive on creating something that can be original."

Beckett is certainly that. The eponymous character is so passive at the start of the film that his partner, April, played by Swedish actress Vikander, finds it a challenge to get him to do anything.

"The idea was to generate a premise for a dramatic character who happens to be in a thriller," says Filomarino. "The film begins more like a relationship drama. I wanted to fuse these two genres a little bit. When he begins to be hunted, we, also, experience a man going through his own turmoil and sense of guilt and mourning."

Washington found this aspect of Beckett fascinating. "That was the most challenging and intriguing part, where we see him, at first, complacent and OK with where he is in life. April is trying to push him constantly; she sees more in him than he sees in himself, so I call him a master of minimalism. He is doing enough, from the way he works to even the way he orders food, that he's not willing to try anything new."

But after the accident, everything changes. "We end up with a lot of guilt and redemption," says Washington. "I think, as an artist and as an actor, it is very exciting to explore this and try and bring to life this sort of experience."

The film is like a mirror, with the second half a reflection on the first, showing Beckett's personal evolution. Krieps was also drawn to this aspect of the script.

"There is this sense of disorientation. It's like you have two movies; you have the thriller and you have the whole political aspect, which the director calls background. However, I find it very much in the foreground, driving the action."

She was also intrigued by the passivity of Beckett's character. "It is an aspect of modern society where some people believe they don't play an important part in the world. So, they kind of hide in their passiveness. By being like this, they can then say, 'It's not me, I am not responsible, I'm not political.' But once Beckett meets my character, he is forced to wake up with the world chasing him."

Samuel Beckett may have been waiting for Godot, but in Filomarino's work, it seems Beckett has been waiting for Lena.

Beckett is on Netflix from Friday, August 13

The Intruder Director: Deon Taylor Starring: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good One star

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

