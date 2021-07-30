'House of Gucci' trailer: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver shine in fashion house tale

The first trailer for Hollywood film House of Gucci has been released, and in the hours since it's already racked up more than two million views on YouTube and counting. Such is the anticipation surrounding this movie starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga as Mr and Mrs Gucci.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film focuses on the Gucci fashion family dynasty and tells the story of Maurizio Gucci's (Driver) assassination and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani's (Gaga) conviction for orchestrating his murder, for which she spent 18 years in prison.

House of Gucci is scheduled to be released on November 24.

Watch the trailer here:

It's based on Sara Gay Forden's novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.

The film also stars a trio of Oscar winners with Jared Leto, who is almost unrecognisable as Maurizio’s cousin Paolo Gucci; Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci and Jeremy Irons as Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo Gucci, both sons of Guccio Gucci, who founded the company in 1921.

It's the latest in a long line of fashion house exposés that have lifted the lid on the scandals that have made the industry so notorious over the years.

All actors shine in the new trailer, which gets viewers sufficiently in the mood for the upcoming release. “I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person,” Patrizia says ominously, Gaga showing off her Italian accent skills as Blondie's Heart of Glass plays in the background. “But I am fair."

“You picked a real firecracker,” Paolo says to Maurizio of Patrizia, who later picked up the nickname Black Widow in prison.

The film is Gaga's first major on-screen role since her turn in 2018's A Star is Born, which got her nominated for the Best Actress Oscar and won her an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

In April, one of Maurizio’s second cousins, Patrizia Gucci, told Associated Press she is worried that the film pries into the private lives of the Gucci heirs.

“We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family," she said. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system … Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

