Venice Film Festival reveals line-up, including 'Dune', 'Last Duel' and 'Spencer'

The Venice Film Festival has announced the line-up for its 78th event, which kicks off in September.
The festival will open with Pedro Almodovar's drama Parallel Mothers, which will debut in the competition, running for the top prize, the Golden Lion. The official line-up also includes the highly awaited world premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi Dune, which was partly shot in Abu Dhabi and Jordan and stars Timothee Chalamet.
Other high-profile titles include Pablo Larrain’s Spencer; Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God; Michel Franco’s Sundown; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter; Gaston Duprat and Mariano Cohn’s Official Competition; Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog; Stephane Brize’s Un autre monde; and Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon.
From the Arab world, three films have been selected. Egyptian director Mohamed Diab's coming feature Amira, set in Palestine, has been selected in the Horizons category.
Mounia Akl's Costa Brava, starring Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri (The Present, Wajib) and Oscar-nominated director and actress Nadine Labaki (Capernaum), has also been selected. It will be screened as part of the new section called Horizons Extra.
Syrian director Diana El Jeiroudi's documentary Republic of Silence will have its world premiere at the competition.
Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho will head the competition jury. Other judges are Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, who won last year's Golden Lion for Nomadland, as well as Cynthia Erivo, Virginie Efira, Sarah Gadon, Saverio Costanzo and Alexander Nanau.
The event will run from Wednesday, September 1 until Saturday, September 11.
Full official selection for the 2021 Venice Film Festival:
Opening Night
Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodovar (in competition)
Competition/Venezia 78
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Ana Lily Amirpour
Un autre monde, Stephanie Brize
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
America Latina, Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabio D’Innocenzo
L’evenement, Audrey Diwan
Official Competition, Gaston Duprat and Mariana Cohn
Il buco, Michelangelo Frammartino
Sundown, Michel Franco
Illusions Perdues, Xavier Giannoli
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
Spencer, Pablo Larrain
Freaks Out, Gabriele Mainetti
Qui rido io, Mario Martone
On the Job: The Missing 8, Erik Matti
Leave No Traces, Jan P. Matuszynski
Captain Volkonogov Escaped, Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov
The Card Counter, Paul Schrader
The Hand of God, Paolo Sorrentino
Reflection, Valentyn Vasyanovych
La caja, Lorenzo Vigas
Out of Competition (Fiction)
Il bambino nascosto, Roberto Ando (closing film of the festival)
Les Choses humaines, Yvan Attal
Ariaferma, Leonardo di Costanzo
Halloween Kills, David Gordon Green
La scoula cattolica, Stefano Mordini
Old Henry, Potsy Ponciroli
The Last Duel, Ridley Scott
Dune, Denis Villeneuve
Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright
Scenes From a Marriage (Episodes 1-5), Hagai Levi
Out of Competition (Non-Fiction)
Life of Crime 1984-2020, Jon Alpert
Tranchees, Loup Bureau
Viaggio nel crepuscolo, Augusto Contento
Republic of Silence, Diana El Jeiroudi
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine
Storia di un impiegato, Roberta Lena
Django & Django, Luca Rea
Ezio Bosso. Le cose che restano, Giorgio Verdelli
Out of Competition (Special Screenings)
Le 7 giornate di Bergamo, Simona Ventura
Il cinema al tempo del Covid, Andrea Segre
Out of Competition (Short Films)
Plastic Semiotic, Radu Jude
The Night, Tsai Ming-Liang
Sad Film, Vasili
Horizons/Orizzonti
Les promesses, Thomas Kruithof
Atlantide, Yuri Ancarani
Miracle, Bogdan George Apetri
Pilgrims, Laurynas Bareisa
Il paradiso del pavone, Laura Bispuri
The Falls, Chung Mong-Hong
El hoyo en la cerca, Joaquin del Paso
Amira, Mohamed Diab
A Plein Temps, Eric Gravel
107 Mothers, Peter Kerekes
Vera Dreams of the Sea, Kaltrina Krasniqi
White Building, Kavich Neang
Anatomy of Time, Jakrawal Nilthamrong
El otro Tom, Rodrigo Pla and Laura Santullo
El Gran Movimiento, Kiro Russo
Once Upon a Time in Calcutta, Aditya Vikram Sengupta
Rhino, Oleg Sentsov
True Things About Me, Harry Wootliff
Inu-Oh, Masaaki Yuasa
Horizons/Orizzonti Extra
Land of Dreams, Shirin Neshat and Shoja Azari
Costa Brava, Mounia Akl
Mama, I’m Home, Vladimir Bitokov
Ma nuit, Antoinette Boulat
La ragazza ha volato, Wilma Labate
7 Prisoners, Alexandre Moratto
The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic, Teemu Nikki
La macchina delle immagini di Alfredo C, Roland Sejko
Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.
Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.
And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.
October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad
The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over
January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets
A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare
February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets
The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran
March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets
Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish
June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs
Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Is India's federalism facing needless stress tests?
C Uday Bhaskar: India's 'grand old party' needs to get younger
Charlie Mitchell: Only Congress can hold Modi to account
You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments
The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank.
You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500.
Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554.
Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79.
Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people.
Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world.
On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type.
Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).
