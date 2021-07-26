Venice Film Festival reveals line-up, including 'Dune', 'Last Duel' and 'Spencer'

The Venice Film Festival has announced the line-up for its 78th event, which kicks off in September.

The festival will open with Pedro Almodovar's drama Parallel Mothers, which will debut in the competition, running for the top prize, the Golden Lion. The official line-up also includes the highly awaited world premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi Dune, which was partly shot in Abu Dhabi and Jordan and stars Timothee Chalamet.

Timothee Chalamet, left, as Paul Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides in 'Dune'. Warner Bros Pictures

Other high-profile titles include Pablo Larrain’s Spencer; Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God; Michel Franco’s Sundown; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter; Gaston Duprat and Mariano Cohn’s Official Competition; Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog; Stephane Brize’s Un autre monde; and Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon.

From the Arab world, three films have been selected. Egyptian director Mohamed Diab's coming feature Amira, set in Palestine, has been selected in the Horizons category.

Mounia Akl's Costa Brava, starring Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri (The Present, Wajib) and Oscar-nominated director and actress Nadine Labaki (Capernaum), has also been selected. It will be screened as part of the new section called Horizons Extra.

Syrian director Diana El Jeiroudi's documentary Republic of Silence will have its world premiere at the competition.

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho will head the competition jury. Other judges are Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, who won last year's Golden Lion for Nomadland, as well as Cynthia Erivo, Virginie Efira, Sarah Gadon, Saverio Costanzo and Alexander Nanau.

The event will run from Wednesday, September 1 until Saturday, September 11.

Full official selection for the 2021 Venice Film Festival:

Opening Night

Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodovar (in competition)

Competition/Venezia 78

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Ana Lily Amirpour

Un autre monde, Stephanie Brize

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

America Latina, Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabio D’Innocenzo

L’evenement, Audrey Diwan

Official Competition, Gaston Duprat and Mariana Cohn

Il buco, Michelangelo Frammartino

Sundown, Michel Franco

Illusions Perdues, Xavier Giannoli

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Spencer, Pablo Larrain

Freaks Out, Gabriele Mainetti

Qui rido io, Mario Martone

On the Job: The Missing 8, Erik Matti

Leave No Traces, Jan P. Matuszynski

Captain Volkonogov Escaped, Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov

The Card Counter, Paul Schrader

The Hand of God, Paolo Sorrentino

Reflection, Valentyn Vasyanovych

La caja, Lorenzo Vigas

Out of Competition (Fiction)

Il bambino nascosto, Roberto Ando (closing film of the festival)

Les Choses humaines, Yvan Attal

Ariaferma, Leonardo di Costanzo

Halloween Kills, David Gordon Green

La scoula cattolica, Stefano Mordini

Old Henry, Potsy Ponciroli

The Last Duel, Ridley Scott

Dune, Denis Villeneuve

Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright

Scenes From a Marriage (Episodes 1-5), Hagai Levi

Out of Competition (Non-Fiction)

Life of Crime 1984-2020, Jon Alpert

Tranchees, Loup Bureau

Viaggio nel crepuscolo, Augusto Contento

Republic of Silence, Diana El Jeiroudi

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine

Storia di un impiegato, Roberta Lena

Django & Django, Luca Rea

Ezio Bosso. Le cose che restano, Giorgio Verdelli

Out of Competition (Special Screenings)

Le 7 giornate di Bergamo, Simona Ventura

Il cinema al tempo del Covid, Andrea Segre

Out of Competition (Short Films)

Plastic Semiotic, Radu Jude

The Night, Tsai Ming-Liang

Sad Film, Vasili

Horizons/Orizzonti

Les promesses, Thomas Kruithof

Atlantide, Yuri Ancarani

Miracle, Bogdan George Apetri

Pilgrims, Laurynas Bareisa

Il paradiso del pavone, Laura Bispuri

The Falls, Chung Mong-Hong

El hoyo en la cerca, Joaquin del Paso

Amira, Mohamed Diab

A Plein Temps, Eric Gravel

107 Mothers, Peter Kerekes

Vera Dreams of the Sea, Kaltrina Krasniqi

White Building, Kavich Neang

Anatomy of Time, Jakrawal Nilthamrong

El otro Tom, Rodrigo Pla and Laura Santullo

El Gran Movimiento, Kiro Russo

Once Upon a Time in Calcutta, Aditya Vikram Sengupta

Rhino, Oleg Sentsov

True Things About Me, Harry Wootliff

Inu-Oh, Masaaki Yuasa

Horizons/Orizzonti Extra

Land of Dreams, Shirin Neshat and Shoja Azari

Costa Brava, Mounia Akl

Mama, I’m Home, Vladimir Bitokov

Ma nuit, Antoinette Boulat

La ragazza ha volato, Wilma Labate

7 Prisoners, Alexandre Moratto

The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic, Teemu Nikki

La macchina delle immagini di Alfredo C, Roland Sejko

