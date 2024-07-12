US judge dismisses charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust killing

A New Mexico judge dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin on Friday after his lawyers alleged police hid evidence of the source of the live round that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Three days after Baldwin's trial began in New Mexico, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled after hearing evidence on the defence request made earlier Friday.

The actor's lawyers said the Santa Fe sheriff's office took possession of live rounds as evidence in the case but failed to list them in the Rust investigation file or disclose their existence to defence lawyers.

They also alleged the rounds were evidence that the bullet that killed Ms Hutchins came from Seth Kenney, the movie's prop supplier.

Mr Kenney has denied supplying live ammunition to the production and has not been charged in the case. He had been expected to testify against Baldwin.

The actor was pointing a firearm at Ms Hutchins during a rehearsal for the Western film when the gun discharged, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

The Colt .45 rounds at the centre of the dismissal were handed into the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on March 6 by Troy Teske, a friend of Thell Reed, the stepfather of Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez, on the same day Ms Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for Ms Hutchins's death.

A Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office technician, Marissa Poppel, testified before the judge on Friday that the rounds were not hidden from Baldwin and she was told to file them and details on how they were obtained under a different case number to the Rust case.

She disputed the assertion that the Colt .45 ammunition matched the round that killed Ms Hutchins.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey had questioned the allegation the evidence was concealed from Baldwin.

“If you buried it how did the defence attorneys know to cross examine you about it yesterday?” asked Ms Morrissey.

Prosecutors accused Ms Gutierrez of bringing the live rounds on to the set, an allegation she denied.

Prosecutors allege Baldwin played a role in the death of Ms Hutchins because he handled the gun irresponsibly.

His lawyers say Baldwin was failed by Ms Gutierrez and others responsible for safety on the set, and that law enforcement agents were more interested in prosecuting their client than finding the source of a live round that killed Ms Hutchins.

UAE athletes heading to Paris 2024 Equestrian

Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzooqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi (four to be selected).

Judo

Men: Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (66kg), Nugzari Tatalashvili (81kg), Aram Grigorian (90kg), Dzhafar Kostoev (100kg), Magomedomar Magomedomarov (+100kg); women's Khorloodoi Bishrelt (52kg).

Cycling

Safia Al Sayegh (women's road race).

Swimming

Men: Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi (100m freestyle); women: Maha Abdullah Al Shehi (200m freestyle).

Athletics

Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi (women's 100 metres).

New Zealand 21 British & Irish Lions 24 New Zealand

Penalties: Barrett (7) British & Irish Lions

Tries: Faletau, Murray

Penalties: Farrell (4)

Conversions: Farrell



The specs: 2018 Maserati GranTurismo/GranCabrio Price, base Dh485,000 (GranTurismo) and Dh575,000 (GranCabrio) Engine 4.7L V8 Transmission Six-speed automatic Power 460hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 520Nm @ 4,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.3L (GranTurismo) and 14.5L (GranCabrio) / 100km

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Klipit Started: 2022 Founders: Venkat Reddy, Mohammed Al Bulooki, Bilal Merchant, Asif Ahmed, Ovais Merchant Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Digital receipts, finance, blockchain Funding: $4 million Investors: Privately/self-funded

Sarfira Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal Rating: 2/5

KEY DATES IN AMAZON'S HISTORY July 5, 1994: Jeff Bezos founds Cadabra Inc, which would later be renamed to Amazon.com, because his lawyer misheard the name as 'cadaver'. In its earliest days, the bookstore operated out of a rented garage in Bellevue, Washington July 16, 1995: Amazon formally opens as an online bookseller. Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought becomes the first item sold on Amazon 1997: Amazon goes public at $18 a share, which has grown about 1,000 per cent at present. Its highest closing price was $197.85 on June 27, 2024 1998: Amazon acquires IMDb, its first major acquisition. It also starts selling CDs and DVDs 2000: Amazon Marketplace opens, allowing people to sell items on the website 2002: Amazon forms what would become Amazon Web Services, opening the Amazon.com platform to all developers. The cloud unit would follow in 2006 2003: Amazon turns in an annual profit of $75 million, the first time it ended a year in the black 2005: Amazon Prime is introduced, its first-ever subscription service that offered US customers free two-day shipping for $79 a year 2006: Amazon Unbox is unveiled, the company's video service that would later morph into Amazon Instant Video and, ultimately, Amazon Video 2007: Amazon's first hardware product, the Kindle e-reader, is introduced; the Fire TV and Fire Phone would come in 2014. Grocery service Amazon Fresh is also started 2009: Amazon introduces Amazon Basics, its in-house label for a variety of products 2010: The foundations for Amazon Studios were laid. Its first original streaming content debuted in 2013 2011: The Amazon Appstore for Google's Android is launched. It is still unavailable on Apple's iOS 2014: The Amazon Echo is launched, a speaker that acts as a personal digital assistant powered by Alexa 2017: Amazon acquires Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, its biggest acquisition 2018: Amazon's market cap briefly crosses the $1 trillion mark, making it, at the time, only the third company to achieve that milestone

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now