Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie-set shooting again

Actor Alec Baldwin on Friday was indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico for a second time on charges of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust.

The indictment comes months after prosecutors dismissed previous charges filed against the actor.

Mr Baldwin's lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, issued a statement on behalf of their client saying: “We look forward to our day in court.”

Friday's indictment followed an independent forensic test concluding that Mr Baldwin would have had to pull the trigger of a revolver he was using in a rehearsal for it to fire the live round that killed Ms Hutchins. The finding was the same as a previous FBI test on the firearm.

Mr Baldwin, who starred in the hit NBC television comedy 30 Rock, has denied pulling the trigger and said he was not responsible for Ms Hutchins' death.

Prop Firearm Movie Set Alec Baldwin outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico, after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film 'Rust', which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. AP

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey previously said she would file new charges against Mr Baldwin if the independent test showed the reproduction long Colt .45 revolver was in “working condition”.

Prosecutors previously dismissed charges against Mr Baldwin based on evidence the hammer of the revolver might been modified, allowing it to fire without the trigger being pulled.

The single-page indictment filed with the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe charges Mr Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter under two alternative bases of law – causing a death by “negligent use of a firearm” and by acting “without due caution or circumspection.”

Mr Baldwin was originally charged in January 2023 with involuntary manslaughter in Ms Hutchins' death but those charges were dropped in April.

The movie's chief weapons handler, Hannah Gutierrez, was also charged. She faces a 2024 trial.