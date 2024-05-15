Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to greet fans in Dubai at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere

Film fans in Dubai will be treated to a chance to meet beloved comedy-action duo Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the stars of the coming Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The pair will be walking the red carpet ahead of a premiere screening of the film at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is directed by Moroccan-Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also made the previous instalment in the series, Bad Boys for Life. The two Arab filmmakers will also be walking the red carpet.

The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Ioan Gruffudd and Joe Pantoliano.

Ride or Die is the fourth film in the series, which started with Bad Boys in 1995, helmed by Transformers director Michael Bay. In the series, Smith and Lawrence portray police officers Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, who are known for their gung-ho style in the pursuit of criminals.

The previous film, Bad Boys for Life, was one of the highest grossing films in 2020, making more than $426 million in box office ticket sales globally.

In an interview with The National in 2020, Lawrence spoke highly of his experience working with the Moroccan-Belgian directors, saying: "It was a joy working with these guys. They showed love every day. They showed everyone the same kind of attention and affection. It was beautiful to be on set and the environment they made was really comfortable for us."

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in the 1995 film Bad Boys. Photo: Columbia Pictures

Speaking about their experience working with Smith and Lawrence, El Arbi said: "We're just two punks from Belgium. We're not the big stars like them. They made those movies. It was really a challenge, but at the same time, they chose us for a reason, and we bring something to the table."

Smith is no stranger to Dubai, having been a frequent visitor to the city. In previous visits, he has scaled the Burj Khalifa and dived in the world's deepest pool, Deep Dive Dubai. Smith also auctioned his hand prints for the UAE's 100 Million Meals initiative at a charity event in 2021.

For his 50th birthday in 2018, the Oscar-winning actor went skydiving in Dubai, where he famously forced wife Jada Pinkett-Smith to join him. The adventure was chronicled in his six-episode Facebook Watch show, Will Smith's Bucket List.

Smith last visited the region in December last year and made an appearance at the third Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

“I can't need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission,” he said during a public conversation at Vox Cinemas in Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall.

“I have always wanted to put good into the world. I've always wanted to make people smile. I’ve always been devoted to the process of joy and inspiration.”