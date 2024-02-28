Ramadan 2024 TV line-up: Big dramas and documentaries top Abu Dhabi Media Network's bill

Abu Dhabi's leading television channels have announced their Ramadan line-up.

Ranging from anticipated Emirati and regional dramas to comedies, nearly 20 shows will be screened on Abu Dhabi Media Network's channels Abu Dhabi TV, Al Emarat and Baynounah TV.

Factual programmes, cooking shows and spiritual documentaries will also be offered.

Here are 10 shows to look out for.

1. Al Raheel (Abu Dhabi TV)

Egyptian drama Al Raheel. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Network

Yasmine Sabri and Ahmed Beder lead this anticipated Egyptian series following the travails of a woman recently released from prison for murder.

With the crime committed to save her brother's life, she is surprised by the ingratitude of her family and is soon on the run once with her victim's brothers plotting revenge.

2. Khattaf (Abu Dhabi TV)

The sports drama aims to pack a punch with viewers. Mohammed Mostafa stars as Emirati athlete Majed in his quest to become a mixed martial arts champion. Some of the barriers he has to overcome are family and friends who don’t share the same self-belief.

3. Kaser Adem (Abu Dhabi TV)

After the success of its debut season last Ramadan, the taut Syrian drama returns with a new cast led by Rashid Assaf and Abdel Moneim Amiry.

Once again, the plot is expansive and multistranded as it relates to discovering a financial scandal so corrupt, it threatens to overthrow traditional norms of Syrian society.

4. Qadayah Min Al Bidayah (Al Emarat and Baynounah TV)

Jordanian drama Qadayah Min Al Bidayah. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Network

Set in a traditional rural community in Jordan, the series follows the life of Abdul Hay, a lead dancer in a popular folk group.

Facing criticism from family and friends due to his profession, Abdul Hay’s life is thrown into further turmoil with the seizure of his inheritance by his brother-in-law.

The series features Mohamed Al Abady and Juliet Awwad.

5. Al Boom (Abu Dhabi TV)

Omar Al Mula and Faten Ahmed star in this historical drama which follows an Emirati sailor who helped establish one of the Gulf's most important maritime trade routes during the height of the Second World War.

6. Haq Oroub (Abu Dhabi TV)

Deception and retribution power this Egyptian drama.

Set in Cairo's historic neighbourhoods of El Gamaleya, local strongman Abd Rabeh is on the lookout for a man who betrayed him.

The series stars Ahmad Al Awadi and Dina Fouad.

7. Ba’ad Ghiyabek A’ni (Al Emarat and Baynounah TV)

The Gulf drama features an ensemble cast led by Kuwaiti actress Elham Al Fadalah and Saudi Arabia's Turki Al Yousef.

The intertwining plot lines laced with frayed marital and family relationships aim to provoke a wider discussion surrounding the kind of sacrifice needed to sustain a family and community.

8. Qalbi Itma’an (Abu Dhabi TV)

Shot in various locations across the region, the heart-warming documentary series features profound interviews with those struggling at the margins, to raise awareness of their community’s plight.

Each episode often ends with subjects receiving the financial relief needed to rebuild their lives.

9. Matbakh Yadou (Al Emarat TV)

Want to nail Ramadan staples in the kitchen?

Each episode will focus on a specific dish with regional celebrity chefs providing advice and hacks on ways to make those seasonal flavours ring true.

10. Al Shara (Emarat TV)

Emirati quiz show Al Shara. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Network

Ramadan TV would not be complete without a nightly game show. Al Sharah returns to test your knowledge of Emirati culture with questions based on local crafts, proverbs, dialects and key moments in history.

How to watch the shows

All programmes can also be accessed online on the streaming platform ADtv.

Air times are not available yet, most channels prefer to reveal them hours before Ramadan begins, which is set to start on March 11 or 12.

Visiting Abu Dhabi TV's website and social media channels is recommended to get programme times closer to the beginning of the holy month.