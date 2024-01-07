When and where to watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in the UAE and Saudi Arabia?

Exactly 80 years since its inaugural ceremony, the Golden Globes Awards returns on Sunday evening – or Monday morning, depending on where you live – with a new lease on life.

Hosted by American-Filipino comedian and actor Jo Koy, the ceremony is under the new ownership of Dick Clark Production and Eldridge Industries, and returns to the small screen in the US courtesy of new broadcasting partner CBS.

At one stage, the award show was seemingly as dead in the water as the latest Aquaman film, on the back of a string of controversies surrounding former organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

A collection of international entertainment journalists who vote and award outstanding achievements in television and film, the HFPA was embroiled in scandal after a 2021 Los Angeles Times report found the organisation had no black members in its 87-person community, as well as allegations of sexist and racist remarks from some members.

The toxic allegations forced US broadcaster NBC to cut ties with the award, while powerful actors such as Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson declared their refusal to work with the event.

Meet your new Golden Globes Awards host Jo Koy. AP

With the event under new management and a voting body called the Golden Globes Foundation, a reportedly more diverse group of more than 300 people from around the world, the ceremony could be its most interesting yet.

With strong films in contention in the best drama and comedy categories, such as Oppenheimer and Barbie respectively, and industry titans Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese in competition for best director, this year's Golden Globes ceremony could be the one where the brand gets its mojo back and retain its status as the bellwether for the Academy Awards taking place in March.

The best part of all for regional film buffs is we can also join the party and watch the live broadcast for free. Here is what you need to know.

What time is the Golden Globes in the UAE and Saudi Arabia?

The live ceremony will take place on Sunday evening in the United States, which will be 5am UAE time and 4am in Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch it?

The ceremony will be live-streamed on MBC platform Shahid under its free tier.

While the announcement was made yesterday, it remains unclear if the broadcast will include celebrity red-carpet arrivals, which would take place at 3.30am UAE time.

Follow Shahid’s Instagram account for the latest details.