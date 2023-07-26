Hwjn trailer: Film version of Saudi bestseller promises fantasy and romance

The first full trailer for Hwjn has been released.

It is based on the popular Saudi fantasy-romance novel and follows Hwjn (pronounced Hawjen), a kind-hearted jinn who lives unseen among humans in modern-day Jeddah.

He soon develops an unexpected connection with Sawsan, a young medical student. But as he unravels the truth of his royal lineage, he finds himself embarking on an epic journey to reclaim his birthright and battles ancient evils to maintain the balance between his world and Sawsan's.

Written by Ibraheem Abbas and released in 2013, Hwjn became a number-one bestselling novel in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi actor Baraa Alem plays the lead in Hwjn. Photo: Image Nation Abu Dhabi

Iraqi director Yasir Alyasiri leads the film, featuring a predominantly Saudi cast including Baraa Alem as Hwjn and Nour Alkhadra as Sawsan. Other cast members include Nayef Althifery, Alanoud Saud and Mohsen Mansour.

A teaser trailer for the film was unveiled at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah in December.

Hwjn is one of the biggest projects to date under a landmark production partnership launched in 2019 by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Vox Studios and MBC Studios, three major names in content and entertainment in the region. The alliance supports film and TV projects from inception to distribution.

In 2021, Vox Studios, the production arm of Vox Cinemas operator Majid Al Futtaim Group, announced plans to produce 25 Arabic films by 2026. Last week, the company unveiled the trailer for 3Al Zero, an Egyptian drama starring Mohamed Ramadan in the lead.

Ramadan plays a single father who is willing to go to any lengths to save his terminally ill son. Child star Monzer Mahran, who previously appeared in the singer and actor’s music video for Aladdin Lamp, plays his young son.

3Al Zero is being released in Egypt on August 2 and across the GCC on August 10.