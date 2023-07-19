Screen actors' union tells influencers strike applies to them too

TikTok influencers who think the Sag-Aftra strike may not apply to them could be in for a surprise.

Since the strike began last week, actors have ceased doing promotional work of any kind. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and their Oppenheimer co-stars walked out of the film's premiere and Disney's Haunted Mansion premiere was feted with Mickey Mouse instead of Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny DeVito.

As the stars of Succession have joined the picket line, influencers may be wondering what they are permitted to do.

Sag-Aftra this week sought to clarify guidelines for these content creators. According to the guild's website, influencers who are not part of Sag-Aftra but do "covered work or services for a struck company during the strike" will not be allowed to join the union.

"Struck work" defines anything produced by an employer during a labour dispute with employees.

Influencers should also not accept any new work for promotion and refrain from posting about struck work on social media. Sag-Aftra also said influencers also cannot participate in conventions such as Comic-Con to promote companies with involvement in union strikes. They are, however, able to attend "in ways that are wholly independent".

Team Connor Roy on the ⁦@sagaftra⁩ picket lines today with the great Alan Ruck and the lovely and talented Justine Lupe. 📸 by the legend ⁦@kennerly⁩ #unionstrong ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/auq1UWAQF4 — Spencer Garrett (@1SpencerGarrett) July 19, 2023

Sag-Aftra said influencers already under contract to promote struck work should fulfil that obligation.

Some TikTok influencers had already announced their solidarity with the labour union. In a video to more than 463,000 followers, Kit Lazer said he would not be signing any new deals or do any promotion work for companies the union is striking against.

"I'm going on strike in solidarity with the writers and the actors," he said.