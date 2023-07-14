South Korean drama King the Land creators issue official apology over Arab character

The creators of South Korean romantic comedy-drama King the Land have issued an official statement after online backlash over one of its characters.

Npio Entertainment, BY4M Studio and Studio LuluLaLa posted the apology on the show's website in Korean, English and Arabic on Wednesday.

“We would like to express our deep and sincere apology for causing unnecessary inconvenience to our viewers without full consideration of other valued cultures, although we have no intention of caricaturing or distorting any particular country or culture in the process,” the statement says.

They also promised to review the controversial scenes and to take appropriate measures.

"We will take a thorough look into the part of the video which was considered problematic, and do our best to make sure that right measures are taken. We earnestly promise to our viewers that more care will be taken down the road so that there will be no inconvenience in viewing our content," the statement added.

In a recent episode of King the Land, streaming on Netflix, a supporting character named Prince Samir is seen in a nightclub cavorting with women and drinking alcohol while wearing a white kandura and the traditional headpiece, keffiyeh.

While the nationality of Prince Samir, played by Indian actor Anupam Tripathi of Squid Games fame, is unclear, the choice of name and clothing left no doubt he is from the region.

Viewers took to Twitter and criticised the show for its stereotypical portrayal of an Arab. Netflix Korea's official Instagram page has also been inundated with messages demanding an apology from the platform.

Premiering on South Korean broadcaster JTBC last month and with two episodes available on Netflix each week, the series follows the relationship between hotel heir Goo Won (Lee Jun-ho) and hotelier Cheon Sa-Rang, played by Im Yoon-ah.