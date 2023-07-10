The 10 most anticipated K-dramas still to be released in 2023

There have been many captivating Korean dramas that have already hit the small screen in the first half of this year. This includes titles such as The Glory Part 2, The Good Bad Mother and Crash Course in Romance.

However, there are still plenty of other shows that are gearing to return or be broadcast before the year ends. Although some still have not had their release dates officially confirmed, they are expected to debut sometime before the end of the year.

Here are the titles to keep on your radar.

DP, season two, Netflix

A scene from the Netflix series DP. Photo: Netflix

Cast: Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun

July 28

The show picks up after the events of season one, which ended with a shocking death and cliffhangers. DP, which stands for Deserter Pursuit, tells the story of a team of Korean military police, who have been tasked with catching those who abandon their military duty or post. The series delves into the complexities of South Korean military life, the reasons behind desertion and the emotional toll it takes on those involved.

The Uncanny Counter, season two, Netflix

A still from the show The Uncanny Counter. Photo: Netflix

Cast: Jo Byeong-kyu, Yoo Jun-sang, Kim Se-jeong

July 29

Based on a webtoon, the series centres around So Mun (Jo), a high school student, who is left with a disability after surviving a car accident that killed his parents. So Mun is recruited to be part of the Counters, a group of demon hunters who fight against evil spirits that escape the afterlife and prey on humans. They disguise themselves as employees of a noodle restaurant.

Moving, Disney+

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Jo In-sung

August 9

The series tells the story of high school students Kim Bong-seok, Jang Hee-soo and Lee Gang-hoon, who have superpowers inherited from their parents. Kim can fly, Jang has athletic abilities and the power to regenerate from injuries and Lee has power and speed. The students try to hide their secrets and their parents struggle to protect them from being used by others. The show is based on a webtoon of the same name by Kang Full.

Mask Girl, Netflix

Cast: Go Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, Yeom Hye-ran

Second half of 2023

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Mask Girl tells the tale of ordinary office worker Kim Mo-mi (Go) who is insecure about her appearance but loves her body. She works as a video streamer, but wears a mask to cover her face. Her colleague Joo Oh-nam (Ahn) is a huge fan of “Mask Girl” and once he discovers her identity, develops a crush on her. However, both are soon involved in a shocking case.

The Worst of Evil, Disney+

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Im Se-mi

Second half of 2023

Set in the 1980s, the crime-action drama follows undercover police who infiltrate a massive criminal organisation responsible for the illegal drug trade between South Korea, China and Japan. Ji stars as lead officer Kang Joon-mo, with Im as Yoo Eui-jung, a narcotics officer. Meanwhile, Wi plays Jung Ki-cheol, the leader of the criminal enterprise.

A Time Called You, Netflix

A scene from the series A Time Called You. Photo: Netflix

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon

Third quarter of 2023

The series, an adaptation of the Taiwanese show Someday or One Day, follows Han Jun-hee (Jeon) whose boyfriend Gu Yeon-jun (Ahn) died one year ago. She is having trouble getting over his death and still grieves for him. One day, she is transported back in time to 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min-joo. There, she meets fellow student Nam Si-heon, who resembles her late boyfriend.

Daily Dose of Sunshine, Netflix

Cast: Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon, and Lee Jung-eun

Late 2023

The story revolves around the daily lives and experiences of patients and staff in a mental hospital. It follows nurse Jung Da-eun (Park), who works in the department of psychiatry, and the patients she comes across. The series aims to delve into various mental health issues, shedding light on the struggles faced by individuals with mental illnesses and the people who care for them.

Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix

Cast: Park Seo-jun, Han So-hee, Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, Wi Ha-joon

Late 2023

The series is set in Gyeongseong (known today as Seoul) in 1945 and follows people who battle monstrous creatures who have been created out of human greed. Jang Tae-sang (Park) is the wealthiest, most-connected person in the city and he puts money before justice. However, that changes when he crosses paths with Yun Chae-ok (Han), who is investigating a series of missing person cases.

Sweet Home, season two, Netflix

Song Kang and Lee Do-hyun starred in season one of Sweet Home. Photo: Netflix

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si

Late 2023

Sweet Home is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. The second season will follow the surviving members of the Green Home apartment complex, including main protagonist Hyun-soo (Song), as they navigate a new world in which people get turned into horrifying monsters.

Chicken Nugget, Netflix

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong, Kim Yoo-jung

Late 2023

The comedy series, based on the webtoon Fried Chicken by Park Ji-dok, revolves around a young woman Choi Min-ah (Kim), who uses a mysterious machine to help with her fatigue, and is accidentally turned into a chicken nugget. Her father and an intern who has a crush on her try to turn her back into human form, only to discover some dark secrets along the way.