Daniel Kaluuya says Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made him 'think outside the box'

Daniel Kaluuya says being a part of the new animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse forced him to "think outside the box".

The Oscar-winning actor said he was sometimes "stuck" in his own process but had to adapt to the lack of regular factors including set or other actors.

Kaluuya portrays Spider-Punk in the movie, which follows the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was released in 2018.

He stars alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore, who plays the lead role of Miles Morales.

Speaking at the UK Gala screening of the film in London on Thursday, Kaluuya said it had been "quite hard" to create his character but that he had been given "loads of freedom".

"It just forces me to like, think outside the box ... because sometimes you get stuck in your own process," he said.

"This is how I usually work and then it's like all those factors are gone. You haven't got the set, you haven't got nothing - other actors.

"You just have the essence of the part and the lines and then these amazing collaborators."

He added: "If you come from the town that I come from, Camden ... you want the authenticity, you want the realness."

Moore said there were "many parallels" between himself and his character of Miles Morales.

"I feel like I was chosen to play this character because ... they liked my energy," he said.

"I think it's the things I'm not in control of that make me capable of pulling Miles off, and honestly, my preparation or execution is really based on trust following my directions from my directors."

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is out in US cinemas on Friday. It will be released in the UAE on June 22.