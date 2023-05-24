Most memorable IIFA Awards moments over the years

Ever since the first Indian International Film Academy Awards were held in London in 2000, the annual event has established itself as one of the biggest gatherings of top Bollywood celebrities and their fans.

Held in a different city every year, and usually over several days, the IIFA Awards return to the UAE this weekend, with Abu Dhabi playing host for the second year in a row.

The event kicks off with IIFA Rocks on Friday, a musical and fashion extravaganza to be hosted by acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao and director Farah Khan Kunder. Performers on the night will include rappers Badshah and Raftaar, music director Amit Trivedi, EDM producer Nucleya andsingers Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Anusha Mani, Mika, Sukhbir Singh and Goldie Sohel.

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bahchcan and Vicky Kaushal will then host the gala awards night on Saturday, where the best films and talents of the previous year will be honoured. The evening will also feature performances by stars including IIFA ambassador Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurranna, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Bollywood stars Vickey Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host the IIIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: IIFA

Before last year's event, the last IIFA Awards were held in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, in 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dubai hosted the event in 2006, and Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau have also played host.

“As we approach the biggest Indian celebration, I am very thrilled to return to the wonderful people of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi,” Bachchan said. “It will be an absolute pleasure and honour to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. Looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards.”

Stars confirmed to attend the awards gala include Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan and Riteish and Genelia D’Souza.

Actors Aparshakti Khurana, Sunny Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Fardeen Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Rashii Khanna and Sheeba Chaddha will also walk the green carpet.

The cast of Netflix reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will also be represented by Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh.

Tickets to the IIFA Awards 2023, starting at Dh110, are available at etihadarena.ae