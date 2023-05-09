OSN to stream Schitt's Creek in the region from Friday

Three years after it wrapped up its sixth and final season, record-breaking sitcom Schitt's Creek is finally coming to the UAE and the region.

The Canadian TV show, which centres around the riches to rags story of the dysfunctional Rose family, garnered a cult following after Netflix began streaming it globally from its third season.

It will begin streaming in the Mena region on OSN+ from Friday.

At the 72nd Emmy Awards held in 2020, Schitt's Creek won a record-breaking seven trophies, becoming the first series to win every major comedy series award, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress.

Created by Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, who also star in the show as son David and father Johnny, Schitt's Creek follows the wealthy Rose family who suddenly lose their fortune after being defrauded by their business manager. They are forced to adjust to a simple life in a remote town called Schitt's Creek, which they once bought as a joke.

Catherine O'Hara plays matriarch Moira while Annie Murphy plays Alexis, David's younger sister.

Despite the show ending in 2020, it continues to be hugely popular on social media with clips shared via memes and reels.

At the Emmy's in 2020, Dan Levy was asked about a potential film revival.

“To be honest this is the best way we could have ever ended the show,” he said. “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our heads soon … I would love to work with these people again.”

Schitt's Creek's arrival to the region is part of OSN's latest deal to expand its existing partnership with UK broadcaster ITV Studios. Other new shows coming on the platform include British procedural drama The Suspect, as well as singing reality show The Voice US.

“We are excited to bring acclaimed series like Schitt's Creek and the latest season of the talent show, The Voice US, to our platform. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with ITV Studios and bringing more exceptional content to our viewers in the near future,” said Rolla Karam, the senior vice president of content acquisition and Arabic channels at OSN.