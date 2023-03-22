Sixteen Arabic shows to watch during Ramadan, including Bab Al Hara and Game Show

Ramadan marks the blockbuster season for TV across the region.

Throughout the holy month, hundreds of hours of new content are slated to run across local stations and streaming platforms. It includes several societal dramas, historical works, religious programming, as well as cooking shows and comedy titles, including the return of a popular Khaleeji slapstick.

But with the sheer amount of content, it can get dizzying trying to figure out what to watch. Here are our top 16 picks.

Tash Al Awda

First aired in 1993, Tash Ma Tash was among the most popular Saudi comedies to air during Ramadan. After an 11-year break, the series has returned as Tash Al Awda and features star Saudi actors Nasser Al Qasabi and Abdullah Al Sadhan.

The series will be available to watch on MBC 1 and the MBC streaming platform Shahid.

Stand Up! Ya Arab!

17 female comedians from the Arab World will participate in OSN's "Stand Up! Ya Arab!" comedy series, which debuts on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/42WnPqokv7 — About Her (@AboutHerOFCL) March 20, 2023

Stand Up! Ya Arab! aims to be a platform for emerging Arab stand-up comedians and give Arab audiences a chance to discover regional talent.

Each episode will feature 30 minutes of stand-up from comics from across the Arab world. More than 60 comedians will appear including Abdulla Al Ansari, Shaikha Al Khalidi, Mohamed Maher, Ammar Najjar, Stephanie Ghalbouni and Ghada Salah.

The show will air throughout Ramadan on OSN Yahala and OSN Comedy, and stream exclusively on OSN+.

Al Ajhar

In Al Ajhar, a teenager responsible for his siblings finds himself accused of his mother’s murder, which pushes him into embarking on a wild adventure. Eventually, he reaches Africa where he works in the precious stones trade and gets involved with organised crime groups, all while falling in love. The series stars Egyptian actor Amr Saad and Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk.

The series will be available to watch on MBC 1 and the MBC streaming platform Shahid.

Bab Al Hara

A firm fan favourite during Ramadan, Bab Al Hara will return exclusively to Starzplay for its 13th season. The series is set in Syria towards the end of 1945, during the French mandate when the Syrians were eagerly anticipating the Evacuation Day of the last French soldier and the proclamation of independence on April 17, 1946. Nizar Abu Hajar is set to make a comeback and portray a new character in the series alongside Nijah Sefkouni, Fadia Khattab and Tayser Iddriss.

Studio 23

Comedy stars from Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region come together in a series that merges skits, singing and impersonations of well-known personalities from around the world.

The troupe includes Habib Al Habib, Khaled AlMozafar, Reem Abdullah and Khaled AlFaraj. The series will run for 30 episodes and be available to stream on MBC Shahid.

Iftaruna Gheir

Chef Omar Alwatban will join food experts from Saudi Arabia and beyond in a show that aims to enhance viewers' appreciation for a finely-crafted iftar. Alwatban and his guests will tour the Arab world to highlight the diversity of regional cuisine.

Iftaruna Gheir will be available to stream on MBC Shahid.

Kashf Mestaagel

A dark comedy that follows an assassin’s journey towards redemption. When he seeks psychiatric help to repent for his crime-ridden past, complications begin to arise as the therapist finds himself entangled in his patient’s bizarre life. The show stars Mostafa Khater, Mohamed Abd al Rahman Toota and Hanady Mehanna.

Kashf Mestaagel will be available to watch on Starzplay.

Fintas

A family comedy series, Fintas tells the story of a 40-year-old who falls into a series of unfortunate and comic situations due to his love for money.

The series stars Tariq Al-Ali, Khalil Al-Rumaithi, Shihab Hajia, Mais Kamar and Medhat Tekha.

It will air on Abu Dhabi TV throughout Ramadan, as well as the ADtv application.

AlZanad

Set at the turn of the 20th century in an area between Syria and Lebanon, AlZanad tells the story of Assi Al-Zand, who witnesses his father murdered in cold blood and soon becomes embroiled in a plot involving politically influential figures from across the Levant in the years leading up to the First World War.

AlZanad stars Syrian actors Taim Hasan and Dana Mardini.

The series will be available to watch on MBC 1 and the MBC streaming platform Shahid.

Qafas Mikhmali

Qafas Mikhmali tells the story of a wealthy woman who raises her late brother's children in a strict and curt manner. It features several stars from across the Gulf, including Haya Abdel Salam, Fouad Ali, Bader Al Shuaibi, Maytham Badr, Sarah Salah, Rahaf Al Anzi and Maram Al Balushi.

The drama will air on Abu Dhabi TV throughout Ramadan, as well as the ADtv application.

Matbakh Manal Al Alem

Chef Manal Al Alem, fondly known as “The Queen of the Arabian Kitchen”, will return in the show's fourth series. Matbakh Manal Al Alem will showcase her different recipes for the holy month.

Matbakh Manal Al Alem will be available to watch on Starzplay.

AlNikran

In AlNikran, the sons of Youssef Al-Arab scuffle to obtain their share of the inheritance and chart their own path, going against their father’s charitable works. The series stars Daoud Hussein, Basma Hamada and Amal Muhammad.

AlNikran will air on Abu Dhabi TV throughout Ramadan, as well as the ADtv application.

Mihrab Al Haramain

The documentary series looks at the lives of the imams at the Grand Mosque in Riyadh and the Prophet's Mosque in Makkah. Archive footage, photography and animations are used to reimagine the lives of the chosen few that lead two of Islam's holiest sites.

The series will be available to watch on the SBC and STV1 channels of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority.

Game Show

An annual Ramadan favourite, comedy duo Hisham Alhowaish and Shaimaa Saif host a live quiz show where they call families at random and test their local and pop culture knowledge. Winners who answer correctly can receive cash prizes.

Game Show will be available to watch on the SBC and STV1 channels of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority.

A Sit Down with Anas and Hala

Anas Bukhash, Emirati entrepreneur and host of #ABtalks, will appear with his mother Hala Kazim on A Sit Down with Anas and Hala.

The mother-son duo will discuss topics including grief, creating boundaries and making connections, while offering a glimpse into their personal relationship.

New episodes, lasting 30 minutes, will air weekly on OSN+.

Jaafar Al Omda

Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan stars as the eponymous character in Jaafar Al Omda, who is a wealthy businessman and husband to three women. The series manoeuvres between comedy and mystery. Drama unfolds between the four when another woman approaches Al Omda asking for 400 million Egyptian pounds ($13 million).

The series will be available to watch on MBC 1 and the MBC streaming platform Shahid.