How to watch the Oscars 2023 ceremony in the UAE and around the world

Hollywood’s biggest night is set to take place this weekend, as the film world gathers for the 95th Academy Awards.

Taking place on Sunday, the Oscars will celebrate the best in film from the past year, with absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once this year’s most-nominated picture with 11 nods.

Notable this year is the inclusion of RRR, the record-breaking South Indian film, which is continuing its haul of international recognitions. The Telugu film's song, Naatu Naatu, is nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Winners will be voted for by the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which is made up of about 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople.

Set to be hosted by comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, the awards will be broadcast live around the world. Here’s how you can watch them:

How to watch the Oscars in the UAE

The red carpet preshow will start at 6.30pm ET on March 12 (which is 2.30 am on March 13 for the UAE), while the ceremony will begin at 8pm ET (4am UAE time).

In the UAE and wider Mena region, the ceremony will be broadcast on OSN Hollywood from 3am, and will be repeated later in the day at 8pm. Subscribers to OSN+ will also be able to watch the ceremony on catch up once the ceremony has finished.

How to watch the Oscars globally

In the US, the ceremony will be shown on Hulu Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV, as well as live on ABC channels.

In the UK, you can watch on Sky Showcase and Sky News, broadcast live from 11pm GMT on March 12. Sky subscription customers will also be able to watch on Sky Showcase, Sky Arts, Sky News and Sky Cinema Oscars.

Audiences can also watch the Oscars live on YouTube TV.

