Popular Emirati cartoon Mansour to relaunch with new adventure

Popular Emirati cartoon Mansour is getting relaunched.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority or ECA has signed an agreement with Bidaya Media in partnership with Mubadala to create a reboot of the Arabic-language cartoon series, titled The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI, due to be broadcast next year.

The new series, targeted at children aged six to 12, will be created with higher-quality animation. The theme of the show will centre on encouraging cultural awareness, preserving national identity and strengthening a sense of belonging among Emiratis.

The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI will also continue the legacy of the original show to inspire all children in the region to maintain a balanced mix between technology, social and human interactions, and outdoor play.

The new series will explore themes and global issues that speak to this generation of children, including AI, the role of and reliance on technology, climate change and space exploration.

The relaunched Arabic cartoon will encourage children to find a balance between technology and the real world. Photo: Bidaya Media

“We are proud of our deepening partnership with Mubadala in expanding the available development opportunities for children through our sponsorship of such a popular show,” said Sana Suhail, director general of the authority.

“The relaunch exhibits the healthy balance that is needed in today’s world between the role of technology in our lives and the need for children to disconnect from their devices and connect with the real world. This healthy mix between the online and real worlds is at the core of this show and is key to better prepare our children for the future.”

The rebooted series will build on the huge success of the original show created by Rashed Alharmoodi, which currently has more than two billion YouTube views, three million subscribers and 300 million watch hours, which include more than 25 million unique viewers in the last 90 days at the time of writing.

As part of the relaunch, ECA and Mubadala will also be creating a series of youth-focused activities such as a roadshow, to local youth centres and summer camps and workshops where young people will have the opportunity to learn about channelling their inner creativity and creating high-quality content.

Nineteen graphic novels set in the Middle East — in pictures