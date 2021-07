With Eliot nod, Daljit Nagra reclaims Indian accent from mockers

The TS Eliot Prize has standards so exacting that Seamus Heaney won the Nobel Prize for Literature before he finally took home the leading award in English-language poetry. And when this year's shortlist was announced a few weeks ago, it featured a poet laureate, a reworking of Homer's Iliad and a book that has already been feted as among the very best of this year. Serious stuff.

So to find, alongside the likes of Carol Ann Duffy and Alice Oswald (a previous winner), a collection that opens with a hilarious Punjabi English take on Romeo and Juliet - "Vut a summer it was when yoo teach me to kiss/or to walk wid yor hand and not blush in public" - is not just encouraging. It's invigorating for the state of poetry, full stop.

Nevertheless, the inclusion of Daljit Nagra's brilliantly titled Tippoo Sultan's Incredible White Man Eating Tiger Toy Machine!!! was not a gimmicky, populist decision. The London-born, 45-year-old son of Indian immigrants writes with a joy, effervescence and sheer passion that state a case for poetry to be read for fun.

His work has been called "Bollyverse" and "Shakespeare meets the subcontinent". "The collections are meant to be brash and exciting, which is everything poetry wasn't for me when I was growing up," he says.

Nagra is on his way home from his day job as a secondary-school English teacher. Ironic when his poems, which take on subjects as diverse as teenage love, racism, colonialism and the former footballer Kevin Keegan, are almost exclusively written in a breakneck broken English. Can we call it Punglish? Whatever it is, Nagra manages to make erratic individual sentences such as "Such jumbo, Dr Jekly, she mumbo, so quick up I roll her to play wid Black Magic masks in attic" make complete sense within the whole.

"Maybe I see this at school more than others, but people don't speak standard English in neat, ordered sentences, do they? So I wanted to try to capture that, make people feel confident that the English they speak is just as legitimate.

"And then there's the creative element to it - I'm trying to push language to its limits, strain it. What happens when you do that is constantly interesting to me."

In fact, Nagra has been worried in the past that the stream of Punjabi-accented English in his poems might offend first-generation Indian immigrants to the UK - particularly when he exaggerates the voice during live readings. But it's not done for comic effect - rather there's a sense that he is reclaiming the accent from the offensive mimicry that surrounded "Indian" characters in films and on television when he was growing up.

"It essentially made Indians look like idiots," he remembers. "But I wanted to prove that the Indian accent is beautiful. I don't know why people can't see that there are many different types of English out there, and none of them are stupid."

It's not surprising that Nagra should bring up race. His poems continually explore racism, immigration, assimilation and colonialism, but in a delightful rather than a didactic way. In the title poem, for example, he explores the life of a maharaja who fought the English - but whom Nagra came across when he saw an 18th-century figurine in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. A musical instrument that depicts a tiger pouncing on an English soldier, it left a mark on him, too.

"I guess I felt I was trying to pounce on English language, too, pounce on empire history in a lively, loud way," he says. "Not aggressively, because the book is a celebration of life through difficulty, and I see the empire as a positive thing because it's my origins. If it hadn't been for the contact between India and Britain, I wouldn't be here.

"But because I've lived in the West, I've tended to live the life of a white English person so I could fit in. In that sense, poetry has been a liberation because it's allowed me to explore this other side, this 'Indianness'."

The result is that his work operates in the spaces between the two cultures. One of the standout poems is Raju t'Wonder Dog, which takes in ladoos and saris, northern English towns and "daft mutt" Alsatians.

Perhaps, even though Nagra has lived in England all his life, he still understands what an Indian living in, say, Abu Dhabi or Dubai might be feeling: assimilated into the culture and society but not necessarily a part of it.

"I'd agree with that," he nods. "That's not a political gripe, it's not like people aren't allowing me to be Indian. It's just that the majority of the people around me are from a different background. I did a degree in English, I teach English. I'm living and breathing English. So in my case, I've become westernised, and I want to challenge and question how white I've become through poetry, which both collections do. I really enjoy writing about that Indianness. It has an intensity of feeling, I think."

His only regret is that he didn't start writing about it earlier - Tippoo Sultan is only his second collection. But perhaps that's why Nagra's work is so passionate, poignant and playful - it speaks from experience of life rather than writing.

"Maybe," he chuckles. "All I really know is that I want people to have a great sense of pleasure with this collection."

And when the time comes for the TS Eliot panel to make its choice in January, you'd like to think it will remember Daljit Nagra, and smile.

Tippoo Sultan's Incredible White Man Eating Tiger Machine!!! (Faber) is out now. The TS Eliot Prize winner is to be announced on January 16

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

Take Me Apart Kelela (Warp)

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

