Irvine Welsh: I've written better books than 'Trainspotting'

There are some people you interview who just go through the motions. Irvine Welsh is not one of these people. You never quite know what the Trainspotting author is about to say next.

This made for a lively episode of Books of My Life, a new podcast from The National, in which Welsh spoke candidly about growing up in working class Scotland, his problems with addiction and even his continued efforts to make a hit record. As if 11 novels and four short story collections isn't enough!

At one point I asked Welsh which book he wished he'd written and he suggested Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code. There's a certain financial logic to this but it's not quite what I had expected.

Welsh will always be defined by Trainspotting. His debut novel, published in 1993, rocked the foundations of the literary world. It was a novel like no other: gritty and feral but immensely funny and touching, too. It went stratospheric when Danny Boyle directed an Academy Award-nominated adaptation, starring Ewan McGregor.

So here's another surprise: Welsh doesn't believe Trainspotting is his best novel. That accolade is shared between Marabou Stork Nightmares (1995) and Glue (2001). "In their own way, they're stronger books than Trainspotting," says Welsh.

I won’t spoil things by revealing the things Welsh would take to a desert island but needless to say, it’s a shock.

This was undoubtedly one of the most amusing episodes of Books of My Life to record. Irvine Welsh is a true original.

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)



11 cabbie-recommended restaurants and dishes to try in Abu Dhabi Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14) Pathemari in Navy Gate for prawn biryani (from Dh12 to Dh35) Abu Al Nasar near Abu Dhabi Mall, for biryani (from Dh12 to Dh20) Bonna Annee at Navy Gate for Ethiopian food (the Bonna Annee special costs Dh42 and comes with a mix of six house stews – key wet, minchet abesh, kekel, meser be sega, tibs fir fir and shiro). Al Habasha in Tanker Mai for Ethiopian food (tibs, a hearty stew with meat, is a popular dish; here it costs Dh36.75 for lamb and beef versions) Himalayan Restaurant in Mussaffa for Nepalese (the momos and chowmein noodles are best-selling items, and go for between Dh14 and Dh20) Makalu in Mussaffa for Nepalese (get the chicken curry or chicken fry for Dh11) Al Shaheen Cafeteria near Guardian Towers for a quick morning bite, especially the egg sandwich in paratha (Dh3.50) Pinky Food Restaurant in Tanker Mai for tilapia Tasty Zone for Nepalese-style noodles (Dh15) Ibrahimi for Pakistani food (a quarter chicken tikka with roti costs Dh16)

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

