Jada Pinkett Smith's Worthy book world tour lands in Dubai

Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing her book world tour to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on November 7.

Fans will be treated to an intimate evening at Worthy: A Journey with Jada Pinkett Smith, promoters said, as the actress, musician, entrepreneur and human rights campaigner unpacks her memoir, which spans three decades of her life.

Worthy, scheduled for release on October 17, is promoted as “a gripping and inspirational memoir” covering everything from Pinkett Smith's unconventional upbringing to her marriage with Hollywood star Will Smith.

A similar event in Abu Dhabi on November 6 was earlier announced, where Pinkett Smith will host a Red Table Talk-style programme to promote the memoir. Red Table Talk is the Emmy Award-winning show on Facebook Watch, which Pinkett Smith co-hosts with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

But while the Abu Dhabi event is targeted at female entrepreneurs, the Dubai stop is open to all.

The cover of Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir Worthy. Photo: Maven Global Access

“I'm thrilled to celebrate the incredible spirit of Abu Dhabi's businesswomen. I'm eager to intertwine our stories, exchange ideas, and explore new horizons of storytelling for Westbrook Inc in the capital city of the UAE,” Pinkett Smith said earlier.

“In every endeavour and story, we are all worthy, and I look forward to having unforgettable conversations at this event.”

Westbrook is the company she cofounded with her husband in 2019.

Sarah Omolewu, the managing partner of Maven Global Access, the tour's producers, will join Pinkett Smith on the Coca-Cola Arena stage for a conversation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jada Pinkett Smith to Dubai for what promises to be an unforgettable evening. Every city on the Worthy World Tour will witness the power of Jada's story, but there's something especially magical about the energy and connection we anticipate here. We're excited to facilitate this intimate space where Jada unfolds the transformative layers of her memoir for our Dubai audience," Omolewu said.

Early bird tickets for Worthy: A Journey with Jada Pinkett Smith, starting at Dh295, are now available on www.coca-cola-arena.com