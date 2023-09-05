Jada Pinkett Smith to host Red Table Talk-style event in Abu Dhabi

Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith will host a Red Table Talk-style event in Abu Dhabi on November 6 to promote her upcoming memoir, Worthy.

The first Middle East stop on her global promotional tour, the location of the Abu Dhabi event is yet to be announced.

Worthy, scheduled for release on October 17, is promoted as “a gripping and inspirational memoir” that spans three decades of Pinkett Smith's life as a musician, actress and human rights campaigner.

The book explores her journey of self-discovery all told in “raw honesty,” publishers said.

Red Table Talk is Pinkett Smith's Emmy Award-winning show on Facebook Watch, which she co-hosts with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The show, which first aired in 2018 and ran until April, featured no-holds-barred conversations with some of the world’s biggest stars, including Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart, Demi Moore, Matthew McConaughey, Ciara, Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves and Gwyneth Paltrow.

However, the most discussed episodes have been the Smith's revelations about their relationship dynamics.

The Abu Dhabi event has a target audience of female entrepreneurs, organiser Maven Global Access said.

The cover of Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir Worthy. Photo: Maven Global Access

“I'm thrilled to celebrate the incredible spirit of Abu Dhabi's businesswomen. I'm eager to intertwine our stories, exchange ideas, and explore new horizons of storytelling for Westbrook Inc in the capital city of the UAE,” Pinkett Smith said.

“In every endeavour and story, we are all worthy, and I look forward to having unforgettable conversations at this event.”

Westbrook is the company Pinkett Smith cofounded with husband Will Smith in 2019.

Their film and television division Westbrook Studios is behind a number of hit shows including Red Table Talk, and Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of Smith’s career-making show, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

Bel-Air was recently renewed for a third season. They also produced Oscar-winning film King Richard, among others.

“I am incredibly honoured to welcome Jada to the Middle East for an unforgettable series of events celebrating growth, worthiness, and self-discovery. Jada is an icon I’ve admired for her strength in vulnerability,” said Sarah Omolewu, co-founder of Maven Global Access, who will co-host the Abu Dhabi event alongside Souad Al Serkal, the chief executive of CommCation Consultancy.

Additional tour dates in the Middle East as well as ticket details of the Abu Dhabi event will be posted on www.worthymena.com