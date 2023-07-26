Tributes paid to Omani Million's Poet contestant Hilalah Al Hamadani

Tributes are being paid to Omani poet Hilalah Al Hamadani following reports she has died.

The former Million’s Poet contestant is thought to have suffered a fatal stroke days after giving birth, according to Omani media.

While no official statement has been made by her family – her Instagram and Twitter accounts have been inactive since last year – fellow Omani poets and writers have taken to social media to pay respects to the star of the local cultural scene.

من منا لا يتذكر هذه الكلمات ..

وش اللي سوته عينيك بقلب عمان يا الهيثم

سلبت اللب بوصافك وهلت بك ربوع عمان



لفى خيرك على هيئة ملامح عفو تتوسم

سما طيبك تسامى العز بك يا سيدي السلطان



رحم الله الشاعرة #هلالة_الحمداني

ستبقى طويلا في ذاكرة الوطن وجمهورها pic.twitter.com/ajXNjQQRiw — يوسف القاسمي (@ALqasmi801) July 26, 2023

“May God have mercy on the poet Hilalah Al Hamadani. She will remain in the memory of the country and fans for a long time,” said poet Yusuf Alqasmi.

“The Omani poetic scene lost this morning the star of Million's Poet, the poetess Hilalah Al Hamadani. Our sincere and sincere condolences to her family and relatives,” tweeted poet Yousif Almazroai.

"Hold on to your loved ones tightly, express your love to them, and forgive their mistakes, for you may leave or they will leave one day," said academic Nasser Al Ghadani.

Al Hamadani burst into the Omani poetry scene after becoming the first female poet from the Gulf to participate in Emirati television talent show Million's Poet in 2007.

With a love for classical Arabic and Nabati poetry, she went on to become a cultural figure within Oman, having made appearances on local television and radio, as well as giving poetry readings at literary events.