Sheikha Bodour to donate proceeds from new book to help rebuild Gaza bookshop

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi will donate proceeds from her latest book to help rebuild a Gaza bookshop that was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in May.
The founder and chief executive of Kalimat Group and president of the International Publishers Association revealed on Twitter on Sunday that she would donate earnings from the first edition of World Book Capital toward efforts to restore the Samir Mansour Bookshop.
Sheikha Bodour’s donation follows her pledge earlier in May to support bookshops and libraries damaged in Gaza.
I would like to thank everyone who participated in supporting the sales of my new book “World Book Capital”. I have decided to allocate all proceeds from the sale of the first edition to rebuilding the Samir Mansour Bookshop in Gaza. I wish them all the best. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/x3kC9IADlU— Bodour Al Qasimi (@Bodour) August 22, 2021
Founded more than two decades ago, the two-storey bookshop contained tens of thousands of books in several languages and served as a community centre in Gaza. The bookshop was levelled to ruin during the latest flare-up of violence between Israel and Palestine, during which at least 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed.
"We are grateful for the support of Sheikha Bodour,” the bookshop’s namesake owner and founder, Samir Mansour, told Wam.
“We believe in the power of books to empower generations, and I hope that such initiatives will enhance knowledge resources in the community and protect our collective identity and memory as we build a better and brighter future for our country. I am also grateful to all the readers who bought the first edition of World Book Capital as it has brought much-needed hope in the literary circles and everyday lives of the people of Gaza.”
Published in both Arabic and English by Kalimat Publishing, World Book Capital introduces young generations to the cities that have won the coveted Unesco World Book Capital title since 2001.
The book, which features illustrations by Denise Damanti, was launched in May at the 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival.
Sheikha Bodour’s donation is the latest humanitarian effort to rebuild the Samir Mansour Bookshop.
A fundraiser was organised in the week following the bookshop’s bombardment. Set up by human rights lawyers Mahvish Rukhsana and Clive Stafford Smith, the initiative has raised more than $240,000 in support of the bookstore.
Rukhsana reached out to Mansour after having a "visceral" reaction on seeing a photo of the bombed site.
"It wasn't just his bookstore," she told The National in June. "It was the medical bookstore next door and it was multiple bookstores and this whole street called University Avenue.
“Knowledge is a source of empowerment and a means of escape and I felt that, as a book lover myself, this was an easy way for everybody to tangibly feel how these people must have felt. It was such a huge loss.”
In June, Mansour told The National he was standing 200 metres from his shop when it was struck by a missile.
“I felt my soul leave my body when I saw the building come down,” he said, standing in the rubble of his bookshop with a tattered book in hand.
"What happened to me was a shock. The missile destroyed the bookshop and the whole building," he said. "This has been my life. I established it and built it. Forty years of work and in a split second, it's all gone."
UAE 2-1 Saudi Arabia
UAE Mabkhout 21’, Khalil 59’
Saudi Al Abed (pen) 20’
Man of the match Ahmed Khalil (UAE)
Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League
Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals
2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0
2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17
2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0
2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15
2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10
2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18
2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25
- Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.
- Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job.
David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East
Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six
Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm
Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto
Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km
Price: From Dh796,600
On sale: now
Price, base: Dh708,750
Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery
Transmission: Six-speed automatic
Power: 374hp (total)
Torque: 570Nm (total)
Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km
