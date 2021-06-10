Swiss Fog Magnified: Switzerland offers glimpse of Expo 2020 pavilion in Abu Dhabi

The installation is on view until June 15 at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Massimo Baggi, Switzerland ambassador to the UAE and Bahrain, and David Robinson, general manager at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, walk through the Swiss Fog Magnified installation. Courtesy The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Massimo Baggi, Switzerland ambassador to the UAE and Bahrain, and David Robinson, general manager at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, walk through the Swiss Fog Magnified installation. Courtesy The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Imagine walking through fog, but this time, each water droplet has been magnified, crystallised and is glistening in mid-air. That is the experience that the installation Swiss Fog Magnified tries to bring to visitors at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

The installation serves as a teaser for Switzerland’s upcoming presentation at Expo 2020 Dubai, scheduled for October. It is comprised of a framed structure wherein over a thousand crystal glass droplets, varying in size, hang from a mirrored ceiling.

Movement and light affect the way the droplets glint and sway, creating a kinetic and artistic interpretation of a “sea of fog”, one of the Swiss Pavilion’s highlights.

Created by Bellprat Partner, the work is comprised of a framed structure wherein over a thousand crystal glass droplets, varying in size, hang from a mirrored ceiling. Movement and light affect the way the droplets glint and sway, creating a kinetic and artistic interpretation of a “sea of fog”, one of the Swiss Pavilion’s highlights. Courtesy The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Movement and light affect the way the droplets glint and sway, creating a kinetic and artistic interpretation of a “sea of fog”, one of the Swiss Pavilion’s highlights. Courtesy The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Created by Bellprat Partner, a creative agency in Switzerland responsible for the Swiss Pavilion’s design and scenography at Expo Dubai, the work was previously shown at the 14th iteration of Art Dubai, held in April. The latest presentation at The Galleria Al Maryah Island will run until Tuesday, June 15.

In a statement, Massimo Baggi, ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain, commented on the installation’s latest presentation at the Abu Dhabi mall.

“It’s a great opportunity for the capital’s residents to learn more about the Swiss Pavilion,” he said. “The Swiss Fog Magnified reflects one of the key elements awaiting the visitors of the Swiss Pavilion; which is an emotional experience centered around authentic Swiss fog.”

The installation is on view at The Galleria Al Maryah Island until Tuesday, June 15. Courtesy The Galleria Al Maryah Island
The installation is on view at The Galleria Al Maryah Island until Tuesday, June 15. Courtesy The Galleria Al Maryah Island

One of the first countries to confirm its participation for Expo 2020 Dubai, Switzerland aims to highlight its scenic beauty and technological innovations for its pavilion.

Read More

Anuar Khalifi's 'Mockingbird' (2018), which is on show at London's Cromwell Place as part of Abu Dhabi Art's international showing. Courtesy the artist and The Third LineGulf galleries at Cromwell Place bring the best of Abu Dhabi Art to London: a review

21st Summer: Syrian artist Nasr Warour says farewell to Dubai in new solo show

The Swiss Pavilion’s design is said to be inspired by Bedouin tents, with a facade covered in reflective film. The structure will be 70 per cent recyclable. Inside, the experience will unfold in three dramatic acts, which include an aspect of Swiss fog.

Published: June 10, 2021 12:12 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Vaccination status is a key element in determining how long a 'green pass' is valid in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

Health
An image of a solar eclipse shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his Instagram page.

Ring of fire: solar eclipse to be visible in some parts of the world

Science
Aziza Sbaity rolls out her hamstring on a foam roller, whilst warming up for training. She had suffered for years with hamstring syndrome. (Matt Kynaston)

Lebanese sprinter won't let any obstacle slow her down

Sport
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
The Sky Train currently under development by uSky Transport FZE in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National. 

Firm behind Sharjah's electric sky pods unveils plan for Dubai network

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read