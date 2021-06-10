Swiss Fog Magnified: Switzerland offers glimpse of Expo 2020 pavilion in Abu Dhabi

Imagine walking through fog, but this time, each water droplet has been magnified, crystallised and is glistening in mid-air. That is the experience that the installation Swiss Fog Magnified tries to bring to visitors at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

The installation serves as a teaser for Switzerland’s upcoming presentation at Expo 2020 Dubai, scheduled for October. It is comprised of a framed structure wherein over a thousand crystal glass droplets, varying in size, hang from a mirrored ceiling.

Movement and light affect the way the droplets glint and sway, creating a kinetic and artistic interpretation of a “sea of fog”, one of the Swiss Pavilion’s highlights.

Movement and light affect the way the droplets glint and sway, creating a kinetic and artistic interpretation of a “sea of fog”, one of the Swiss Pavilion’s highlights. Courtesy The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Created by Bellprat Partner, a creative agency in Switzerland responsible for the Swiss Pavilion’s design and scenography at Expo Dubai, the work was previously shown at the 14th iteration of Art Dubai, held in April. The latest presentation at The Galleria Al Maryah Island will run until Tuesday, June 15.

In a statement, Massimo Baggi, ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain, commented on the installation’s latest presentation at the Abu Dhabi mall.

“It’s a great opportunity for the capital’s residents to learn more about the Swiss Pavilion,” he said. “The Swiss Fog Magnified reflects one of the key elements awaiting the visitors of the Swiss Pavilion; which is an emotional experience centered around authentic Swiss fog.”

The installation is on view at The Galleria Al Maryah Island until Tuesday, June 15. Courtesy The Galleria Al Maryah Island

One of the first countries to confirm its participation for Expo 2020 Dubai, Switzerland aims to highlight its scenic beauty and technological innovations for its pavilion.

The Swiss Pavilion’s design is said to be inspired by Bedouin tents, with a facade covered in reflective film. The structure will be 70 per cent recyclable. Inside, the experience will unfold in three dramatic acts, which include an aspect of Swiss fog.