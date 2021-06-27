Greening the desert: Total Landscaping at Warehouse421 looks at Gulf urbanism through plant life

It is usually during the high heat of the summer that I remember I live in the desert. The urban structures of the UAE, its skyscrapers and multi-lane highways, have masked the native landscape that came before all this development. Beyond that, most commercial and residential areas in emirates like Dubai boast of manicured lawns, mini-parks, gardens and tree-lined streets .

Indeed, many of Dubai’s real estate projects and suburbs have been named to conjure images of verdancy – The Greens, The Springs, The Meadows, The Lakes, and others speak of ranches and hills and oases. On billboards and architectural renders of new developments, the presence of flora is almost certainly guaranteed. The longing for greenery in the desert is ever-present.

Such desire is clear when I see Layan Attari’s Mild Life (2016) series, where the artist captures artificial representations of nature in the UAE through photographs. The illusion of greenery is interrupted by small details – an ivy-covered wall, for example, is revealed to be nothing more than printed tarpaulin by the ripples in the material; a cluster of palm trees is merely a sticker, betrayed by a tear. Attari’s works are part of the Warehouse421 group show Total Landscaping, which looks at the relationship between urbanisation and plant life, particularly in the Gulf and the global south.

Curated by Murtaza Vali, the exhibition is the third in a four-part series about Gulf urbanism titled Substructures: Excavating the Everyday. “[Total Landscaping] examines the ways in which nature is experienced within Gulf cities, as a scene, as a prop, as a screen, rather than as a form of life,” he explains in a video tour of the show.

Many of the works in Total Landscaping operate like Attari’s, where a second look opens up different meanings behind the image. In Yee I-Lann’s The Orang Besar Series YB 1-10 (2010), a series of photographic vanitas, boutonnieres of tropical flowers worn by various dignitaries in the artist’s native Malaysia appear bright and vibrant, but are actually wilting.

Filipino-American artist Stephanie Syjuco, on the other hand, strips flowers of their colour in Neutral Orchids, a work from 2016. Covered in gray spray paint, the plants turn into sculptural 3D digital models, the artist’s critique of how the species, which thrive in tropical climes, has been labeled as “exotic” and deployed as symbol of affluence.

The treatment of plant life as mere ornaments is also seen in collective GCC’s Ceremonial Achievements in Flowers, a 2013 installation comprising a floral arrangement and an iPad playing a slideshow of ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Much like the wreath, which turns out to be plastic, the ceremonies are mere display.

'Ceremonial Achievements in Flowers' by GCC, a collective of artists from the Gulf. Alexandra Chaves / The National

One of the key works in the show is Ho Rui An’s lecture performance Screen Green from 2015, a recording which plays on a loop. Inspired by the use of green screen technology by Singapore’s Prime Minster Lee Hsien Loong during a national day rally speech in 2014, Ho considers how urban greening projects also act as a projection for political aspirations and the state’s ambitions to become a “garden city”, and more recently, “a city in a garden”.

“Ho discusses the ways in which these two types of screens, the digital green screen and the use of nature as backdrop, are intertwined within the narrative of Singapore and that they are used as a way to market the city as a tropical landscape, but not one that is wild, one that is tamed and controlled,” Vali explains.

In the Gulf, urban greening and projects by private entities take on a similar form. Here, green spaces communicate more than beauty. They signify a kind of victory, a point of pride, to be able to turn the barren into something bountiful. In Vali’s curatorial text, he references landscape architect Gareth Doherty’s book Paradoxes of Green, in which green, in the context of Gulf urbanism, “has come to signify wealth and progress, privilege and power”.

Many regional projects have centered on subverting the climate – the buzz of “skiing in the desert”, the capacity to build an indoor rainforest or grow a “miracle” garden .

Such undertakings extend back to the UAE’s beginnings, as described in Todd Reisz’s texts, which accompany Hind Mezaina’s captivating Dubai Gardens (2017), cyanotype prints of leaves and flowers collected from the emirate’s green spaces. Reisz shares vignettes of various attempts to create green spaces in the UAE, from the arrival of British agriculturists to Sheikh Rashid’s appointment of a Pakistani gardener, Mr Saari, to greenscape Port Rashid.

Detail of Hind Mezaina's 'Dubai Gardens' (2017) at Warehouse421. Alexandra Chaves / The National

The texts bookend Mezaina’s captivating ‘botanical portrait’ of Dubai, inspired by the work of photographer and botanist Anna Atkins. The exhibition text states that Mezaina’s samples come from green spaces that “both natural and manmade, public and private, ornamental and functional”. In these ghostly white outlines against dark blue prints, the species are left unrecognisable, able to shed attachments of politics and power, and instead bring focus to nature’s forms.

Total Landscaping is on view until July 4 at Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi. More information at warehouse421.ae